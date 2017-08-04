TONIGHT’S TIPS: AUG. 3:

The extraordinary talented jazz vocal group, The Four Freshmen, appear on the live “Dennis Bono Show” at the South Point. Also, appearing on this 17th-year show is beautiful singer Rita Lim, singer-songwriter Chadwick Johnson, comedy king Dennis Blair and the pop and opera stylings of The Phat Pack.

Dennis Bono, right, talks with his talent booker and production assistant Mike McHugh backstage before the start of "The Dennis Bono Show” at the South Point, July 21, 2016. The show celebrates 17 years this week. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

• Kids aren’t happy about today because it serves as a stark reminder that the first day of the new school year is just around the corner. To help out, our Vegas PBS station has joined with Mariana’s Supermarket to give away more than 3,000 backpacks and supplies at a back-to-school fair at Clark High School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., today.

• The Scotty Alexander Band plays for the country two-step and line dancing at Gilley’s in Treasure island.

• Dirty Revival plays music at Top Golf while the sportsmen swing at that little white ball.

• Gentlemens Club has nothing to do with adult strip joints but they still shed their inhibitions with a musical performance at Vinyl in the Hard Rock Hotel.

• LouLou D’vil and The Aaron present a special performance during the Driven and Hail Sagan heavy metal concert at the Hard Rock Café on the Strip.

• It’s punk at its finest in the Beauty Bar downtown on Fremont Street with the uniquely titled ‘ F**k Off and Dies’ band plus The Boombpops.

• Atop the world as No. 1 DJ Tiesto continues his amazing residency at Hakkasan in MGM Grand.

• Recording artist and record producer Jermaine Dupri puts on his DJ hat at Tao in the Venetian.

• DJ Diplo mans the dual decks at Intrigue in the Encore.

• DJ Esco is spinning at Drai’s atop The Cromwell.