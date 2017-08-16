TONIGHTS TIPS: Fashion and magic wraps up

The final day of the Magic Live convention concludes at The Orleans with two live onstage shows featuring major surprise magic stars.

The Amazing Johnathan and Anastasia Synn at the Magic Live! convention Aug. 17, 2016, at The Orleans. (TVT)

……

LA’s Fashion Week draws to a close in Las Vegas with Metro Boomin performing at the official Project after-party at Light in Mandalay Bay

……

“America’s Got Talent” winner Michael Grimm performs at the Green Valley Ranch Resort.

……

Kelly Clinton, who penned Monday’s guest column about live music being alive and well in Las Vegas, performs at the Tuscany hotel.

……

Singer songwriter Richard Marx basks in the success of last night’s opening at the Flamingo continuing his residency there through Labor Day weekend.

…….

Lost Kings from Los Angeles host the Nightswim party at Steve Wynn’s Encore Beach Club at Surrender.

……

Lazer Whip, KC and Penchmogli star on Ladies Night at the downtown Bunkhouse Saloon.