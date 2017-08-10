Tonight’s tips for Thursday, Aug. 10

• The new Magical Memories Disney Fine Art Gallery interactive experience opens at the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace with Paige O’Hara and Robby Benson of the original animated “Beauty and the Beast” movie now celebrating its own 25th anniversary. (Paige was the voice of Belle and Robby the voice of the Beast). It’s a four-day celebration with the official ribbon and cake cutting set for Saturday. Artists from the Disney studios will be at work inside the gallery to demonstrate their skills, and, on Sunday, the cast and crew of the film will hold a Q&A session for fans.

Paige O'Hara arrives at the world premiere of "Beauty and the Beast" at the El Capitan Theatre on March 2, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

• The new Magical Memories Disney Fine Art Gallery interactive experience opens at the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace with Paige O’Hara and Robby Benson of the original animated “Beauty and the Beast” movie now celebrating its own 25th anniversary. (Paige was the voice of Belle and Robby the voice of the Beast). It’s a four-day celebration with the official ribbon and cake cutting set for Saturday. Artists from the Disney studios will be at work inside the gallery to demonstrate their skills, and, on Sunday, the cast and crew of the film will hold a Q&A session for fans.

• Twenty-two-year Army veteran David Chandler also is an award-winning magician, and celebrity magician Murray Sawchuck has invited him to appear with him for a one-week run of his Planet Hollywood show starting today. Dave’s manipulation act has been featured at Hollywood’s world famous Magic Castle and is an opening act at “Monday Night Magic” — the longest running magic show at 20 years and counting in New York. Murray and Dave met earlier this summer on a USO tour that included Greenland, Honduras and Guantanamo Bay in Cuba.

• Entertainer Frankie Scinta headlines the Dennis Bono show at the South Point casino with rock band Reckless in Vegas, singer Vanessa LeGrand, jazz lady Toscha Comeaux and comic Richie Minervini.

• New Frontier provides the music for country quick steps and line dancing at Gilley’s in Treasure Island.

• Gente de Zona performs at the House of Blues in Mandalay Bay.

• Queens of Noise, Stoked and NiteRain raise the roof at Count’s Vamp’d .

• Leading worldwide DJ Tiesto returns home to Hakkasan nightclub at MGM Grand.

• DJ Flosstradamus sees the future from behind the wheels of steel at Steve Wynn’s Intrigue nightclub.

• DJ Esco spins the dual decks at Drai’s atop the roof of The Cromwell.

• DJ Five counts the numbers at Tao in The Venetian.