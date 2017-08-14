TONIGHT’S TIPS: Magic Live convention at The Orleans

It’s the first day of the Magic Live convention at The Orleans for 1,600 magicians from around the world attending close-up clinics, lectures, demonstrations and specialty shows. Vegas legend Johnny Thompson, who is about to release his book of 50 years in magic, will host sessions of his reflections through the decades.

Last year's The Magic Live convention was also held at The Orleans. This year's convention kicked off Sunday. (TVT)

We learn the outcome of TV reality star Rick Harrison’s decision as “to buy or not to buy” the infamous O.J. Simpson Bronco on tonight’s 10 p.m. episode of “Pawn Stars” on the History Channel. Big bucks are at stake after Rick’s test drive 23 years after the police chase along the Interstate 405 in Los Angeles. Also, on board will be former Simpson sports agent Mike Gilbert who wound up with the vehicle following the deaths of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman.

After incredible success on YouTube keyboardist and arranger Scott Bradlee brings his “PostModern Jukebox” of instrumentalists and singers to Cabaret Jazz at the Smith Center. It’s a throwback to the 1960s and big band jazz with the modern sounds of such stars as Guns ‘n’ Roses and Lorde. There are two shows as it’s being filmed for a PBS TV special.

Here’s the YouTube video of Andrea Bocelli’s “The Prayer” by Pia Toscano and Stefano Langone.

The “Alice Steampunk Concert Fantasy’ with a nine-piece knockout band holds court at the Red Rock Resort.

Freefall down the rabbit hole into a world of pop/rock songs with unforgettable vocals, stunning choreography and fabulous music.

Justin Carder performs Acoustic After Dark for three nights on the second-floor patio overlooking the Strip at the Hard Rock Café.

The Claudettes serve up punk and soul at a free concert in the Fremont East Beauty Bar.

Grammy nominee Anderson.Paak performs at the weekly Flawless party in the Jewel nightclub at the Aria.

DJ Virgin Abloh and DJ Politik spin the wheels of steel at the XS nightclub in Steve Wynn’s Encore to kick off Fashion Week.

DJ Mustard spreads it on behind the dual decks at Marquee nightclub in the Cosmopolitan.