TONIGHT’S TIPS: Ricky Martin at the Park Theater

Latin heart-throb Ricky Martin continues his “All In” residency at the Park Theater in the Monte Carlo.

Opening night of Ricky Martin's headliner residency "All In" at Park Theater at Monte Carlo April 5. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

• Work those wrists as biceps bulge at the World Armwrestling League championships in the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay.

• Get ready for a whole new fresh food spin on south-of-the-border cuisine when Kent Harman and Ken Langdon celebrate the grand opening of their new Bandito Latin Kitchen & Cantina in the Howard Hughes Center.

• “So You Think You Can Dance”choreographer Travis Walls presents “Shaping Sound — After the Curtain” at the Smith Center:

The spell-binding dance show tells the story of a man fighting to find his creative voice after the death of his one true love. It’s both heart-wrenching and ultimately uplifting.

• Cirque du Soleil employees from the seven Vegas productions present a one-night-only fashion show “Haute Neon Nights” at the Metropolitan Gallery at Neonopolis on Fremont Street with their own designs. The event also features art, music and dance attractions.

• Singer and radio host Dennis Bono puts down his 70th birthday cake long enough to celebrate his 17th year of broadcasting at the South Point with the legendary rhythm and blues vocal group, The Ink Spots, rock opera singer Mark Giovi, comedian Jamie Lissow and a triple tribute show with the sound-alike Neil Diamond, Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra artists.

• More than 70 traditional floats, giant inflatable balloons and bands get in position at the Trails Park for tomorrow morning’s (June 30) preview of the 23rd annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade. More than 16,000 cubic feet of helium will be used for the more than 25 monster inflatables. Old fan favorites such as The Avengers float and the Music of America float with the Desert Angels gospel choir will be joined by new entries including Captain Jack’s Swashbuckling Adventure and Belle at the Enchanted Castle with the Desert Pines High School Mariachi band. The more than 2,500 participants require more than 500 volunteers to assist with the July 4 parade operations.

• Singer Felice Garcia who has starred in numerous Las Vegas hit shows returns to the city she loves for two nights of special performances.

• DJ Tiesto is early to the wheels of steel to get the holiday weekend underway at Hakkasan in MGM.