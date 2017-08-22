TONIGHT’S TIPS: Rod Stewart performs in the Colosseum

Rocker Rod Stewart returns to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace and somehow while singing his hits manages to kick soccer balls high up to fans in the first balcony!

Rod Stewart performs in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Nov. 6, 2013. (Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The most unusual activity of the night is the Monty Python “Holy Grail” movie screening at Beer Park in Paris Las Vegas. The totally absurd British comedy with its all-original plot story by the “Flying Circus” cast was conceived during their vacation between their third and fourth TV series. The parody of the King Arthur legend has become a cult classic and involves a dead rabbit , a three-headed giant and the Bridge of Death. If you’ve never seen the film and want the gut-busting laugh of all time this is your moment!

……

Rocker Rod Stewart returns to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace and somehow while singing his hits manages to kick soccer balls high up to fans in the first balcony!

……

Nightlife czar Victor Drai throws his Swim Night party at the Drais Beachclub atop the Cromwell roof and has hip-hop rapper and superstar Snoop Dogg hosting and performing his hits from behind the dual DJ decks.

……

There’s more hip hop and rap from the Artifacts trio and Bukue One at the Bunkhouse Salon downtown.

……

DJ Kaskade mans the wheels of steel at the Omnia nightclub in Caesars Palace.

……

DJ Five counts it down at Hyde in the Bellagio.