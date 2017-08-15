TUESDAY’S TIPS: Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace

The rocking knight returns to his throne at the Colosseum in Caesars Palace. “Maggie May” superstar singer Rod Stewart — he of gravelly voice — kicks out soccer balls to his fan-filled audiences while belting out such hits as “Sailing” and “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy?” The answer is Yes! Sir Rod, knighted by Queen Elizabeth, reigns through Labor Day weekend on Sept. 3.

Rod Stewart performs in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Nov. 6, 2013. (Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Legendary singer and songwriter Richard Marx opens his summer residency through Sept. 2 at the Donny & Marie Showroom in the Flamingo. Richard, who has sold more than 30 million records, is the genius behind such hits as “Right Here Waiting,” “Now and Forever” and ” Endless Summer Nights.” He was the first solo artist to have his first seven singles reach the Top 5 Billboard singles charts. The new Keith Urban hit “Long Hot Summer” gives Richard the distinction of having his hits atop the charts in four different decades.

Hotel mogul Steve Wynn has opened his new race and sportsbook and Charlie’s Bar + Grill. It’s a totally redesigned race and sportsbook that features state-of-the-art technology and plush seating.

The Moonshiners entertain at the Party in the Park right on the Strip between the Monte Carlo and NY NY hotels.

The full product line of Celine Dion’s new fashion accessory collection will be on display for the first time through Wednesday (Aug. 16) at the Project Women’s expo in Mandalay Bay.

Hip-hop heroes Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent join forces to raise the rooftop of The Cromwell with their Drais nightclub shows.

DJ Hollywood adds to the sophistication of The Dorsey at The Venetian.