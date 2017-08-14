With such an incredible variety of crowd-pleasing and iconic acts, Tuscany Suites has restored what made Las Vegas the entertainment capital of the world.

Las Vegas singer Kelly Clinton. (Courtesy)

Piazza Lounge in the Tuscany Suites features live entertainment every night with delicious bites and curated cocktails. (Courtesy)

Tuscany Suites features live music all week. (Courtesy)

She’s known as Mrs. Clint Holmes and as Kelly Clinton, singer and discoverer of talent, with her cabaret shows around town. She’s definitely a star in her own right. Fans of Vegas yesteryear bemoan the fact that cabaret lounges have dried up along the Strip replaced by star DJs in sprawling nightclubs playing canned music.

People complain that we have fewer and fewer choices to experience for live music. Kelly thinks differently, however. She maintains live music is very much alive in Vegas. She has a regular Wednesday residency at the Tuscany Suites just steps off the Strip and is surrounded on all of the other days of the week by live performing artists.

Kelly explains that vintage Vegas is alive and well in 2017.

When you think of Las Vegas, what is the first thing that comes to mind? For me, it’s being surrounded by the best talent in the Entertainment Capital of the World. I love the grandiose lights that follow you throughout the city and the excitement of being dealt a lucky hand followed by dancing the night away.

The feeling of the golden era of vintage Vegas is still alive and well at Tuscany Suites. In the heart of one of the world’s most exciting destinations, you can step inside a comfortable atmosphere inspired by the Tuscany region of northern Italy. Here is where the classics come to life through two very unique entertainment venues.

The Copa Room features The Rat Pack is Back! six nights a week. Frank, Sammy and Dean perform classic hits and unforgettable group sets showcasing exactly why Las Vegas was, and continues to be, the hippest place on earth. Their cool vintage charm and charismatic stage presence truly creates a spiritual reincarnation of the original Vegas legends.

Piazza Lounge features live entertainment every night with delicious bites and curated cocktails. This is the perfect place to savor a drink while enjoying live entertainment from pop to jazz to piano stylings.

A little bit of something for everyone, Piazza Lounge features a revolving list of incredibly talented local performers. On Mondays, guests may enjoy Laura Shaffer & The Noir Nightingale Trio, which exudes the captivating glamour and golden era of American music.

Deemed best piano-bar crooner in Las Vegas, Sina Foley, and Vegas guitar legend Enrique Corro, bring the Latin heat on Tuesdays with an evening filled with jazz, Latin and swing.

On Wednesdays, you can join me for a unique blend of singing, dancing and comedy.

Later in the week, guests can enjoy the contemporary sounds of Rockie Brown, who brings a raw, soulful spin to rhythm and blues, pop and Top 40s hits each Thursday.

On Friday, Kenny Davidsen brings his celebrity piano bar to the lounge, featuring a surprise celebrity guest to accompany Kenny’s modern-day piano stylings each week.

Jazz songstress Windy Karigianes hosts Saturday nights and Sinatra-styled singer Nik at Nite closes out the week each Sunday.

With such an incredible variety of crowd-pleasing and iconic acts, Tuscany Suites has restored what made Las Vegas the entertainment capital of the world. So put your dancing shoes on and make your way over to our lush desert oasis. We can’t wait to see you on the dance floor!