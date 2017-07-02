WEEK AHEAD: Summerlin to hold Fourth of July parade

The 23rd annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade features more than 70 entries with more than 35,000 people expected to attend. More than 2,500 people will take part in the parade, including the Desert Pines High school Mariachi Band, marching bands from Nellis Air Force Base, Spring Valley, Palo Verdes and Las Vegas high schools and the Desert Angels gospel choir.

Musicians get ready to play during a previous Summerin Fourth of July parade. (Joshua Dahl/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

MONDAY JULY 3

• As Robin heads off to Athens, Greece and Tuscany in Italy for his annual family vacation “Absinthe’s” Green fairy chanteuse, Melody Sweets from Caesars Palace pens the first guest column in his absence.

TUESDAY, July 4: Happy Independence Day.

• Firework displays surround the valley from Red Rock Resort in the west to Green Valley Ranch in the east.

WEDNESDAY JULY 5

• Keith Sweat starts a new residency at The Flamingo.

• In Robin’s absence “Pawn Stars” reality star Chumlee (aka Austin Russell) is our guest columnist and newly wed tattooed pinup queen Sabina Kelley, one-time “Jubilee” dancer and reality tattoo show judge, compares her new life on Australia’s Gold Coast to her former life in Las Vegas.

THURSDAY, JULY 6

• Dana Carvey and Jon Lovitz, the former “Saturday Night Live” stars pen Sunday’s Entertainment section of the Review-Journal print edition along with Marc Jay, the nightlife hero who mixes with the Vegas elite at the best tables and behind the velvet ropes.

FRIDAY, JULY 7

• The B-52s land at the House of Blues in Mandalay Bay for three nights through July 9.

• Michael Boychuck, the hair guru to the stars, is the guest columnist while Robin is in the Greek islands.