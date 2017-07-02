ad-fullscreen
Robin Leach

WEEKEND PREVIEW: Fourth of July celebrations to be held across valley

By Robin Leach Niche Division of Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 2, 2017 - 5:00 am
 

Only Las Vegas could turn the July 4 Independence Day holiday into an entire holiday weekend of five days of star-spangled excitement. And, remember although July 4 falls this year on Tuesday the first grand pyrotechnic displays fire off tomorrow (July 1) and Sunday (July 2).

Our Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is estimating 323,000 visitors will travel to our valley in celebration of the Declaration of Independence 241 years ago and spend just shy of $220 million while here to benefit our local economy.

• It’s a weekend of live music, pool parties, nightclub raves, parades, of course, fireworks, but also veteran Hollywood comedy director Mel Brooks’ debut as a storyteller at Steve Wynn’s Encore Theater. At Center Strip tomorrow (July 1) and Sunday (July 2), dancers, drumlins, stiltwalkers, flag-throwers and baton-twirlers will parade through the Linq from noon until 10 p.m. both days and nights.

• The fireworks display at center Strip blasts off shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday from the forecourt of Caesars Palace. The traditional Station Casinos’ fireworks will light up the valley for nine minutes from Red Rock Resort and the Green Valley Ranch at 9 p.m. Tuesday (July 4) and there’s no better way to view the colorful explosions than from a helicopter aerial tour after picnicking at the Hoover Dam.

Here’s the YouTube video of fireworks synchronized to the music of Heart of Courage to get you ready for the magic and majesty of July 4:

A hint: one of the best places to view the ‘main event’ in the sky is from the birds-eye High Roller view at the world’s tallest observation wheel in the Linq Promenade which lights up red, white and blue for the celebration.

• If you prefer music to the Roman candles, M-80’s, rockets, spinners and sparklers Ann Wilson has a free concert at the Fremont Street Experience on Monday (July 3) night. And, of course, there’s a powerhouse lineup of DJs at our clubs including Flosstradamus at Intrigue in the Wynn tonight (June 30), Jerzy at Tao Beach tomorrow (July 1) Marshmello and Diplo at the XS Nightswim parties on Sunday (July 2) and Monday (July 3) respectively.

• The party starts today (June 30) — actually DJ Tiesto kicked it off last night (June 29) at Hakkasan in MGM — and runs right through Tuesday night (July 4.) That’s 144 hours of celebration for America’s 241st birthday. So, let’s fire off “the big bang” and light up the night sky with our weekly Royal Robin Rundown:

FRIDAY JUNE 30

Backstreet Boys at Planet Hollywood for two nights

Future at T-Mobile Arena

New Wave Rave – Tributes to The Cure & Duran Duran at House of Blues in Mandalay Bay

Piff the Magic Dragon magic comedy show at the Flamingo through Tuesday (July 4).

Raw Femme Artist Showcase with Jessica Manalo, Candy Warpop at Brooklyn Bowl in the Linq.

Chris Young at Red Rock Pool

American Trilogy at South Point through Sunday

Foghat at Golden Nugget

The Man in Black – Johnny Cash Tribute at The Orleans for two nights

COMEDY

Jim Jeffries at The Mirage for two nights

Jeff Dunham at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace

Jon Lovitz and Dana Carvey at The Foundry at SLS

Dee Jay Silver at Rehab for two days

SPECIAL NOTE

• Tickets on sale for Game Grumps at House of Blues July 16; Damian Marley – Stony Hill Fall Tour at House of Blues Oct. 8; Shakira at MGM Grand Garden Arena Feb.10

An Evening with Mel Brooks at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for two nights

PARTY PATROL

• Official Backstreet Boys after-party at Chateau Nightclub for two nights

Lil Jon at Jewel Nightclub

DJ Calvin Harris with Generik at Omnia Nightclub in Caesars Palace. DJ Dash at Heart of Omnia and DJ Fergie on the Terrace of Omnia.

• DJ’s Kaskade at Hakkasan and Phoreyz at Ling Ling both in MGM Grand.

DJ’s ASAP Ferg at 1Oak Nightclub and D.Miles at Bare Pool- both in the Mirage

DJ Que at The Bank in Bellagio

DJ Shift at Wet Republic in MGM

DJ Gusto at Liquid Pool in Aria

SATURDAY JULY 1

Rammstein with Korn & Stone Sour at T-Mobile Arena

Ricky Martin at Park Theater at Monte Carlo for two nights

Reba, Brooks & Dunn at Caesars Palace for two nights

Ted Nugent at Sunset Station

Walk down Memory Layne – Alice in Chains Tribute at Brooklyn Bowl

Rumours – Fleetwood Mac Tribute at House of Blues

COMEDY

Rob Schneider at Tropicana for two nights

SPECIAL NOTE

Fourth of July Parade at The LINQ for two days and nights

Second Annual Cornhole Tournament at the pool of Planet Hollywood

Fourth of July Celebration at Foxtail Pool at SLS

27th Annual Independence Day Celebration at Laughlin Riverwalk

Las Vegas Legends vs. Mexico Professional Indoor Soccer at The Orleans Arena

PARTY PATROL

Puff Daddy at Vanity Nightclub

Brody Jenner at Ghostbar

Nervo at Jewel nightclub in Aria

Zedd at Omnia Nightclub; Sean Perry at Heart of Omnia and Mikey Francis at the Omnia Terrace all in Caesars Palace.

Tiesto with Dzeko at Hakkasan and DJ Stretch at Ling Ling both in MGM Grand.

Jason Derulo at 1OAK in the Mirage

DJ Wellman at The Bank in Bellagio

Steve Aoki at Wet Republic in MGM

WeAreTreo at Liquid Pool in Aria

DJ Nova at Bare Pool in the Mirage

Dee Jay Silver at Foundation Room in Mandalay Bay

8ky kicks off Fourth of July weekend at the Flamingo Go Pool

Fourth of July Celebration at Rooftop Pool at Plaza Hotel Casino

SUNDAY JULY 2

Metal Wars: Somewhere Thru Time vs. Mr.Crowley at Brooklyn Bowl

SPECIAL NOTE

Fireworks at Caesars Palace

PARTY PATROL

Mikey Francis at Terrace at Omnia Nightclub

Matoma at Hakkasan Nightclub

DJ Karma at The Bank- Bellagio

Tiesto with Dzeko at Wet Republic, MGM

Joseph Gettright at Liquid Pool-Aria

DJ Greg Lopez at Bare Pool, Mirage

Dee Jay Silver at Hideaway Pool at Topgolf

DJ KoKo and Bayati at GO Pool, Flamingo

MONDAY JULY 3

Iron Maiden at T-Mobile Arena

Led Zepagain – Tribute to Led Zeppelin at House of Blues

Ann Wilson of Heart at Fremont Street Experience

• Plus our first day of guest columns with Green Fairy chanteuse and burlesque queen Melody Sweets from the “Absinthe” show at Caesars Palace.

SPECIAL NOTE

Fireworks Show at Cowabunga Bay water park

Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway hosts a Night of Fire

PARTY PATROL

Steve Aoki at Jewel Nightclub- Aria

Turbulance at Bare Pool-Mirage

TUESDAY JULY 4

SPECIAL NOTE

•The valley’s largest Fourth of July Parade in Summerlin marks the 23rd annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade with more than 35,000 people expected to view the more than 70 floats, giant inflatable balloons, bands and performing groups.

The High Roller will light up red, white and blue for Independence Day

• 27th annual Independence Day Celebration at Laughlin Riverwalk

PARTY PATROL

DJ Kaskade, Wild at Heart and DJ Fergie all at Omnia Nightclub in Caesars Palace.

Plus a guest column from Alain Rochefort on his 11 years as captain of the unique Blue Man Group. Baywatch stunner Angelica Bridges previews the new “ICandy” cabaret show she’ll MC that’s headed to the Strip this fall.

• For the remainder of the week — Wednesday, Thursday and Friday — our guest columnists will be Chumlee from Pawn Stars, comedians Dana Carvey, Jon Lovitz, hair guru Michael Boychuck, pinup queen Sabina Kelley from Australia and Mrs.Nevada America, Stephanie Barrett’s plans for the August pageant that could crown her Mrs. America and onto the Mrs. World contest.

As I depart for Greece and Italy, Happy Fourth to everybody in this Land of the Free! Be careful with the fireworks and enjoy five days and nights of sensational but safe partying.

 

