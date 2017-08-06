WEEK’S HIGHLIGHTS: AUG. 7-12

The infamous O.J Simpson white Bronco from the Interstate 405 Los Angeles police chase 23 years ago makes its way to Las Vegas for Rich Harrison to take it on a test drive before deciding whether to buy it or not. We’ll know the verdict next Monday (Aug. 14) after “Pawn Stars” cameras have filmed the notorious vehicle. In a nod to the Juice’s legal defense team this episode will be called “ If The Pawn Don’t Fit.”

From left, Austin "Chumlee" Russell, Richard Harrison, Rick Harrison and Corey Harrison star in History's "Pawn Stars." (History)

AUG. 7

• The infamous O.J Simpson white Bronco from the Interstate 405 Los Angeles police chase 23 years ago makes its way to Las Vegas for Rich Harrison to take it on a test drive before deciding whether to buy it or not. We’ll know the verdict next Monday (Aug. 14) after “Pawn Stars” cameras have filmed the notorious vehicle. In a nod to the Juice’s legal defense team this episode will be called “ If the Pawn Don’t Fit.”

AUG. 8

• The first stop on the nationwide tour of the Broadway hit “Something Rotten” opens at the Smith Center. The time is age-old England when William Shakespeare was the country’s biggest entertainment star and two brothers attempt to keep their floundering theater company afloat with the world’s first musical that causes a battle with the Bard.

• A new Vegas tattoo shop artist duo enters the sixth season of Spike TV’s “Ink Master” series for the first time to go up against Christian Buckingham and Noelin Wheeler of Basilica Tattoo in Las Vegas who have made it through the seventh and eighth week of the contest. Tonight’s episode is the infamous pinup competition. A grand prize of $200,000 is up for grabs along with the title of “Master Shop” for the first time in “Ink Master” history. Last week Black Spade Tattoo of Las Vegas was eliminated from the competition.

• Pot promoter and rapper royal Snoop Dogg is the guest DJ at Drai’s atop The Cromwell.

AUG. 9

• Former Mayor Oscar Goodman with a martini in hand will host a “What Oscar Eats” three-course dinner at his steakhouse in the downtown Plaza to sign his book “Being Oscar” while telling his favorite tales of being a mob attorney and mayor of Las Vegas.

AUG. 10

• The grand opening of the Walt Disney Fine Art gallery Magical Memories at the Forum Shops of Caesars Palace features fine art from the rich heritage of Disney studios. It’s the first day of a three-day celebration to mark the 25th anniversary of the original animated film.The cast and crew of “Beauty and the Beast,” including Paige O’Hara and Robby Benson and director Gary Trousdale will attend.

• The hunt is on at TaylorMade Golf to find the top six players who will compete in the Major Series of Putting championship tournament this October where there’s a $50,000 purse in the Team Championship category of the million-dollar tournament.

AUG. 11

• Lady Gaga shines with her Joanne world tour stop at the T-Mobile Arena. Critics who watched the Vancouver debut said: “The production on this show was jaw-dropping, eyebrow-raising, stunning and seamless with intricate choreography along with pyrotechnics, and a complex, ingenious design. A multiplatform main stage that took on countless configurations was as shape-shifting as the singer has been herself. Lighting pods hanging from the ceiling became video screens, then descended to become catwalks (and then flipped onto their sides to become video screens once again), giving Gaga and her gang of fantastic dancers bridges so they could spread out to smaller platforms across the floor and finally to the other side of the Rogers Arena, where a jagged-heart-shaped, light-up piano awaited. The whole place was her stage.”

• To celebrate World Lion Day yesterday (Aug 10) the nonprofit Lion Habit Ranch kicks off four days of specials with an opportunity to watch the Kings of the Jungle feedings on a 2-for-1 basis.

• George Lopez brings his humor to the Terry Fator Theater at The Mirage for two nights.

AUG. 12

Smashing Alice is the headliner at the Hard Rock Live Café on the Strip just steps north of the MGM Grand.