Wolfgang Puck to move Spago to Bellagio

Wolfgang Puck’s legendary flagship restaurant Spago, recognized for igniting Las Vegas’s dining scene into a culinary epicenter, is moving to the Bellagio and plans to open there between spring and summer next year.

Chef Wolfgang Puck during a media preview for the 89th Academy Awards' Governors Ball in Hollywood, California, Feb. 16. He plans to move Spago to the Bellagio. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Marking 25 years in December this year since the fine-dining phenomenon debuted in Las Vegas, Wolf’s now revolutionary restaurant heralded the era of celebrity chefs and haute cuisine that continues to define our city’s restaurant scene.

The new restaurant will offer an elevated Spago experience, featuring an open-air patio with prime views of the iconic Fountains of Bellagio.

“Just as Spago is credited with starting the Las Vegas culinary revolution, Bellagio transformed the casino-resort industry when it opened with the first collection of world-famous chefs and restaurants,” said Wolfgang this morning. “My partners and I are thrilled to join the Bellagio family and introduce our new Spago to the thousands of international guests the resort welcomes daily. We reimagined Spago from its Sunset Strip location to the retail shopping area of Beverly Hills more than 20 years ago and look forward to doing the same in Las Vegas.”

Bellagio President and COO Randy Morton commented: “Wolfgang Puck is known worldwide for delivering exceptional restaurant hospitality. From cuisine to service and, of course, style, he is intricately involved in all aspects of the business, providing first-class culinary experiences for his guests. Puck’s high standards are the same as those to which we hold our resort culinary program, making this an ideal partnership to continue elevating our dining scene.”

Globally influenced seasonal fare and signature Wolfgang Puck touches, such as gourmet pizzas topped with salmon and caviar, will be the focus of Spago’s market-driven menus, which will be presented with the outstanding level of service for which the restaurant is known. For lunch and dinner, guests will have the option to choose from an à la carte menu or explore the best of the West with his multicourse California Tasting Menu. A special bar menu of Wolfgang Puck favorites also will be available, along with an artisanal cocktail program and extensive international wine list to accompany the chef’s culinary masterpieces.

Designed by architects Massimiliano Locatelli and Annamaria Scevola of CLS Architetti, and inspired by Spago’s original flagship location in Beverly Hills, the new venue will have a sleek look and feel. Guests will enter the venue from Via Bellagio on the resort’s north side, arriving in Spago’s chic lounge and bar. Adorned with brass fixtures, rich smoked-oak wood floors, leather chairs and couches, the focal point will be a spectacular bar and wine room lit by a stunning neon light fixture commissioned for the space.

In the main dining room, floor-to-ceiling floating glass windows will surround the space, imparting picturesque views of Bellagio’s famed lake. Two exquisite chandeliers will highlight the room’s modern art pieces, while bold accents featuring rich hues of black iron, velvet walnut and polished grey will express a contemporary aesthetic.

The restaurant’s most coveted seats will undoubtedly be on the patio, where guests will enjoy a front-row view of the magnificent Bellagio Fountains as they dine al fresco.

The restaurant takes the place of Todd English’s Olives, which will close in late winter. Wolf’s executives told me they are retaining the original Spago space in the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace for a new restaurant concept but it will be smaller than the existing venue.