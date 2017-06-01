Yokoso, Britney! Spears begins her world tour in Japan

Britney Spears attends the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

Jamie Lynn Spears and Britney Spears at The 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards on Saturday, April 29, 2017, at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Courtesy)

Yokoso, Britney — that’s Japanese for “Welcome, Britney.” Wearing a colorful dragon-emblazoned kimono jacket, our Axis at Planet Hollywood headliner landed in Japan this morning ahead of the first concert of her new global tour at Yoyogi National Gym in Tokyo on Saturday.

After two shows in Tokyo, the pop princess travels to South Korea, Taiwan, The Philippines, Hong Kong, Thailand and her final stop July 3 in Tel Aviv, Israel. It’s the first time Britney is performing in Asia since a short promotional tour in 2008 for her single, “Womanizer.”

Britney traveled with her Las Vegas-based manager Larry Rudolph and Las Vegas security team and was driven through the airport in a golf cart to avoid the crush of paparazzi. The singer takes a vacation after the Tel Aviv concert before returning to Las Vegas on Aug. 9.

Britney performs at Axis through Sept. 3, then Oct. 11 through Nov. 4 before her final contract run Dec. 19-31. Negotiations for Britney to sign an extended contract for 2018 dates in Las Vegas are continuing.