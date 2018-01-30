Las Vegas ranked best city for live music in 2018

According to a report by independent ticket marketplace Vivid Seats, Las Vegas is the best city for live music in 2018, overtaking Philadelphia, the previous champ.

Fans cheer for Kyle on the Fremont Stage during the final day of the Life is Beautiful music and arts festival on Sunday, September 24, 2017, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

We’re No. 1, we’re No. 1

First, there was “Detroit Rock City,” thanks to some dudes in spiked codpieces.

Then, there was “Fargo Rock City,” thanks to a young Chuck Klosterman.

Now, there’s Vegas Rock City, thanks to U2, Bon Jovi and you.

According to a report by independent ticket marketplace Vivid Seats, Las Vegas is the best city for live music in 2018, overtaking Philadelphia, the previous champ.

“We looked at the quality of performers, the number of concerts and the revenue that these performers are driving and then rolled that up into a composite ranking,” explains Stephen Spiewak, Vivid Seats’ digital content marketing manager.

Considering the abundance and seemingly ever-growing number of Vegas residencies, the addition of festivals such as Las Rageous and Psycho Vegas and venues such as T-Mobile Arena and Park Theater, none of this should come as a surprise.

Still, considering that the other cities in the top five (Dallas, Philly, Houston and Chicago, in that order) are vastly bigger markets, this is an impressive feat.

It underscores Vegas as a destination market for music to a degree that it hasn’t been in the past.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.