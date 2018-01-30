Neon Valley series to feature up-and-coming Las Vegas acts

Local musicians, get ready to roll — in more ways than one, potentially.

Rising hip-hopper Mike Xavier is one of the artists who will perform at the debut of the Neon Valley Showcase at Brooklyn Bowl on Saturday (mikexaviermusic.com)

A new concert series spotlighting Vegas acts is launching Saturday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq.

Dubbed the Neon Valley Showcase, it features up-and-coming local artists culled from submissions via Brooklyn Bowl’s various online platforms.

Neon Valley, co-curated by the venue and Vegas artist Ryan Brunty, boasts a promising first lineup with indie rockers O’ Wildly, rising hip-hopper Mike Xavier, the “hillbilly jazz” of The All Togethers, and electronic music collective The Rabbit Hole.

The shows are free, with bowling discounts as well.

That’s better than nailing a 3-10 split.

