Neon Valley series to feature up-and-coming Las Vegas acts

Local musicians, get ready to roll — in more ways than one, potentially.
A new concert series spotlighting Vegas acts is launching Saturday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq.
Dubbed the Neon Valley Showcase, it features up-and-coming local artists culled from submissions via Brooklyn Bowl’s various online platforms.
Neon Valley, co-curated by the venue and Vegas artist Ryan Brunty, boasts a promising first lineup with indie rockers O’ Wildly, rising hip-hopper Mike Xavier, the “hillbilly jazz” of The All Togethers, and electronic music collective The Rabbit Hole.
The shows are free, with bowling discounts as well.
That’s better than nailing a 3-10 split.
