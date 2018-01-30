Sounding Off

Neon Valley series to feature up-and-coming Las Vegas acts

By Jason Bracelin Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 30, 2018 - 10:47 am
 

Local musicians, get ready to roll — in more ways than one, potentially.

A new concert series spotlighting Vegas acts is launching Saturday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq.

Dubbed the Neon Valley Showcase, it features up-and-coming local artists culled from submissions via Brooklyn Bowl’s various online platforms.

Neon Valley, co-curated by the venue and Vegas artist Ryan Brunty, boasts a promising first lineup with indie rockers O’ Wildly, rising hip-hopper Mike Xavier, the “hillbilly jazz” of The All Togethers, and electronic music collective The Rabbit Hole.

The shows are free, with bowling discounts as well.

That’s better than nailing a 3-10 split.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.

