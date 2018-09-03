Sounding Off

Smashing Pumpkins deliver rock spectacle at T-Mobile Arena

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 3, 2018 - 1:15 pm
 
Updated September 3, 2018 - 7:34 pm

There Billy Corgan was, seated behind an electric piano, banging out “Stairway to Heaven” as an illuminated shrine featuring a crown-adorned statue of himself worked its way through the crowd on the floor.

Go ahead, rub your eyes, makes no difference.

This was really happening.

That the Smashing Pumpkins frontman would tackle maybe the most iconic hard rock song of all time two hours into an alt-rock spectacle for the ages tells you all you need to know about both Corgan and this show: For him, for this production, more is more is more with a side of more.

By covering classics from Led Zeppelin, Fleetwood Mac (“Landslide”), David Bowie (“Space Oddity”) and — why not? — the Disney songbook (“Baby Mine” from “Dumbo”) during a 31-song, three-hour-plus show at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Corgan and company simultaneously showcased their ambition, chops and a confidence bordering on bravado.

Touring with fellow original members in drummer Jimmy Chamberlain and guitarist James Iha for the first time in 18 years (along with guitarist Jeff Schroeder and a pair of touring musicians), Corgan began the show by performing acoustic ballad “Disarm” alone as boyhood photos of himself flashed across the video screens behind him.

Despite the vintage images and the fact that all but two of the songs played Sunday were originally released in 2000 or earlier, the Pumpkins’ performance didn’t feel posited on nostalgia as much as the goal of reaffirming the band’s place among the alt-rock leaders of its era — or any other, for that matter.

Corgan said practically nothing from the stage all night until thanking the crowd near the end for seeing this “crazy show” through, preferring instead to let his guitar do the talking.

It said as much with a whisper as a shout.

Sure, the Pumpkins can bring the bluster, exemplified by weapons-grade bruisers such as “Bullet With Butterfly Wings,” “Cherub Rock” and “Zero,” which Iha outfitted with a solo that squealed like rubber being laid on wet asphalt.

But texture, nuance and a sense of delicacy figure as prominently into the band’s repertoire as overdriven guitar aplomb and smoldering amplifiers, the Pumpkins’ catalog equal parts scalpel and meat cleaver.

A beatific “Soma” unfolded as a dreamlike reverie, supple and warm, practically luxuriating in its sadness, before erupting in a cathartic conclusion. The Iha-sung “Siamese Dream” B-side “Blew” breezed by. During “Drown,” Corgan sang of wanting to fly in a song as sweeping as the sky in which he dreamed of taking flight.

It was all a lot to digest, as the band acknowledged on a couple of occasions.

“Let’s face it, it’s a long show,” Iha said late in the evening. “I hope you brought a granola bar or yogurt for sustenance.”

No worries there.

To borrow a line from Marie Antoinette, or maybe it was Ted Nugent: Let them eat riffs.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
TLC by the Numbers
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Pawn Stars' Richard Harrison honored at memorial service
A memorial service was conducted for Richard "Old Man" Harrison at Palm Mortuary in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 1, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
5 must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
Five must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table.
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Get a sneak peek at Palace Station's newest renovations
Station Casinos spokesperson Lori Nelson gives a first look at what Palace Station's $192 million renovation will bring. Some areas will begin opening to the public next week according to Nelson. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paul McCartney is worth over $1 billion
Sir Paul McCartney is one of the most celebrated and accomplished musicians in history. He just turned 76 on June 18. McCartney grew to international fame with the Beatles and went on to become a wildly successful solo musician. Paul McCartney’s net worth is estimated at $1.2 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2017, McCartney landed the No. 13 spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid musicians, earning $54 million for the year. On Thursday, June 20, McCartney will release a double A-side single featuring two new songs, "I Don't Know" and "Come On to Me." McCartney has yet to announce a title of his new album or when it will be released. Th album is expected to be released before he headlines the Austin City Limits Music fest in October.
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
More in Sounding Off
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Sounding Off Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like