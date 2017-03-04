Vegas Stripped: Blind rock band overcomes disability with rock n’ roll — VIDEO

The Broken Spectacles is a six-piece rock band that practices on the second floor of the Blind Center of Nevada’s downtown building.

The Broken Spectacles is a six-piece rock band that practices on the second floor of the Blind Center of Nevada’s downtown building. Every member has a different reason and story as to why they’re blind, but everyone finds solace in the band. Over the past three years they’ve performed at the House of Blues, the Smith Center, and the Blind Center’s annual gala. They recently auditioned for the upcoming season of America’s Got Talent.

