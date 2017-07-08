Vegas Stripped: Dancer will stop at nothing to have everything — VIDEO

Victoria Lorraine Jones is a dancer, dance instructor and model. Rachel Aston

Victoria Lorraine Jones is a dancer, dance instructor and model. She recently created and hosted the Las Vegas Tap Dance Fest. She works at local schools and afterschool programs while performing dance gigs as much she can. She wants everything — to be a professional backup dancer for Beyonce, to be a fitness guru, to have her face on a billboard — and she plans on getting it.

