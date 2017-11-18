Vegas Stripped: Meet Champ Wilson — VIDEO

You can’t miss him at night. Champ Wilson is the one with the flashing glasses and flashlight.

You can’t miss him at night. Champ Wilson is the one with the flashing glasses and flashlight. Wilson, 81, calls himself the “chief security officer” of the Arts District in Las Vegas. Each day at dawn and dusk, he makes his rounds, checking the doors and gates of more than two dozen businesses, ensuring they’re locked and all is quiet.

“The people in the community, and the people who come into the community, they’re important to me,” says Wilson, who came to Las Vegas in 1967 from Louisiana.

Business owners say he’s kind and genuine, and they love to have him around.

“I love to meet people and smile with people,” Wilson says.

