Vegas Stripped: Recycled Propaganda artist aims to inspire critical thought — VIDEO

Izaac Zevalking came to the United States four years ago.

London was expensive, and his sister persuaded him to give Las Vegas a shot.

He had a full-time job in graphic design, but the job was unfulfilling. Social and political issues galvanized him to establish Recycled Propaganda, the pseudonym for his artwork.

“The issue I have with graphic design, it sort of makes you frustrated. You’ll always be negating your own preferences for the client, and the great thing about art is that you are the client, so I can have this voice and do things the way I want to do them and say them the way I want to say them,” he said.

The main goal of his art isn’t to force a viewpoint, but rather force viewers to think for themselves. The ambiguity of interpretation inherent in art is what he loves about it.

He sketches out ideas and makes images digitally on Adobe Illustrator, before cutting stencils and spray painting on canvas or wood. Sometimes he delves into mixed media, or does stencil work without a digital proof.

He now runs Recycled Propaganda full-time and has upcoming shows in California, Boise and Denver.

You can find his work here: recycledpropaganda.com. He’s on Twitter, @REpropaganda, and instagram, @recycledpropaganda.

Vegas Stripped is an Emmy Award-winning series by visual journalist Rachel Aston. Her videos are posted weekly at reviewjournal.com. Contact her at raston@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rookie__rae on Twitter.