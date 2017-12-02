Vegas Stripped: Teacher’s jewelry line captures Nevada beauty — VIDEO

Mary Beth Heishman is a high school teacher and jewelry maker. Fives years ago she began her business, I Adorn U, to create pieces that mesh her love of mid-century modern architecture and the natural beauty in Las Vegas.

She uses recycled metals and ethically sourced gems, sometimes even crafting pieces from stones she finds in her yard. She hopes her necklaces, earrings and charms will have the kind of connection to customers that she so easily has with them.

“Jewelry is like a story, whether it’s the person who purchased it for you or whether you make your own connections to a piece,” she says.

She sells her line through Etsy online and at a store in Palm Springs. She aspires to have I Adorn U in boutiques nationwide.

