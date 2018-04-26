Entertainment industry reacts to ‘justice’ for Cosby victims

Many in Hollywood celebrated a jury’s decision that found Bill Cosby guilty of drugging and molesting a woman in the first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era.

Author Terry McMillan responded to Bill Cosby's conviction on Thursday by tweeting, ""Hallelujah. It's about damn time. #FinallyHimToo." (Noah Berger/AP)

Reaction to Bill Cosby’s conviction on charges of drugging and molesting a woman in the first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era:

“Cosby is guilty. I’m sorry if you loved a lie. His victims can now exhale. Thank you judge and jury. Thank you society for waking up.” — Harvey Weinstein accuser Rose McGowan, via Twitter.

“Omg. This made me cry. ” — #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, on seeing video of women running from the courtroom weeping and embracing, via Twitter.

“Unbelievably amazing news!!!!!” — Weinstein accuser Mira Sorvino, via Twitter.

“Just because you’re rich and powerful doesn’t mean another person’s body is automatically available for sex. Consent must be given. #BillCosby” — Jessica Chastain, via Twitter.

“Bill Cosby’s GUILTY verdict is a huge win for every victim who was ignored, publicly smeared or silenced. ABUSE OF POWER + VICTIM SHAMING isn’t going to be tolerated anymore. To all the women who came forward with allegations against “America’s Dad” YOU ARE MY HEROES.” — Weinstein accuser Lauren Sivan, via Twitter.

The Cosby conviction is a resonant reminder that power and influence come with significant responsibility, and must never, ever be abused in an evolved society. Hopefully this is only the first step forward. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) April 26, 2018

“With Bill Cosby’s guilty verdict I hope these women find some peace and that all those who have not been able to find justice in other instances with other men have hope that they too will be heard. Zero tolerance of sexual harassment. #TimesUp” — Susan Sarandon, via Twitter.

“More importantly, I haven’t forgotten about the many women you assaulted and silenced with your power. Good riddance!!!” — Larry Wilmore via Twitter.

“Bill Cosby going down epic. Finally a conviction. Finally justice.” — Tina Brown, via Twitter.

Finally some justice for Bill Cosby’s victims. May they find a little #peace today. #GUILTY — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) April 26, 2018

“This made me burst into tears.” — Weinstein accuser Annabella Sciorra, on watching women exit courtroom in tears, via Twitter.

“We are relieved to see that an abuser has finally been brought to justice. It should not have taken this long.” — Women’s March, via Twitter.

“Heard a man on tv reminiscing about the Cosby of old, & expressing bewilderment over the duality of such a revered paternal figure also being a predator & rapist. Yep. You’re starting to get the point, buddy.” — Andy Richter, via Twitter.

“In a fitting end to Sexual Assault Awareness month, Bill Cosby was found guilty today. Thinking of all the women he traumatized over the past 50 years. As a survivor myself, I know that pain never fully goes away. But I hope that his victims finally feel some semblance of peace.” — Padma Lakshmi, via Twitter.

“The state of America is this — Even with dozens of accusers we were all afraid Bill Cosby would walk.” — Patricia Arquette, via Twitter.

“Hallelujah. It’s about damn time. #FinallyHimToo And I hope Stormy wins and all the other women break those NDA’s so all of these (expletives) fall down.” — Writer Terry McMillan, via Twitter.

“#BillCosby guilty & facing spending the rest of his natural life behind bars — that is IF convictions can withstand certain appeal based on trial judge’s allowance of five additional alleged victims testimony to buttress the complaining witness.” — Geraldo Rivera, via Twitter.

ACCOUNTABILITY. This is the only way things will change. https://t.co/BzCBX0Zdh7 — terrycrews (@terrycrews) April 26, 2018

“Time’s up, Bill. Time’s BEEN up for you, for years. And now justice. Justice for women I know who you’ve hurt and those I’ve never met. Good riddance. You’re next, Harvey. We’re coming for you. All of you. #TimesUp” — Amber Tamblyn, via Twitter.

“ACCOUNTABILITY. This is the only way things will change.” — Terry Crews, via Twitter.