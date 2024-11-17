‘Fallout’ Fan Celebration: Thousands of gamers descend on tiny Goodsprings

The former mining town plays an important role in “Fallout: New Vegas,” the video game sensation that debuted in 2010.

Attendees in costume walk down the road during the Fallout Fan Celebration Saturday, November 16, 2024, in Goodsprings, Nevada. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An attendee carries a bag of souvenirs during the Fallout Fan Celebration Saturday, November 16, 2024, in Goodsprings, Nevada. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans in costume walk through the vendor area during the Fallout Fan Celebration Saturday, November 16, 2024, in Goodsprings, Nevada. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Jangles the Moon Monkey doll is seen in a car during the Fallout Fan Celebration Saturday, November 16, 2024, in Goodsprings, Nevada. Jangles is an item that can be found in the Fallout 4 game. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attendees in costume make their way to the back of the Pioneer Saloon during the Fallout Fan Celebration Saturday, November 16, 2024, in Goodsprings, Nevada. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bottles of “Nuke Victory Cola” from Jones Soda sits on the bar during the Fallout Fan Celebration Saturday, November 16, 2024, in Goodsprings, Nevada. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Robert Mahr from Missouri, left, poses for a photo with Zach Finfrock during the Fallout Fan Celebration Saturday, November 16, 2024, in Goodsprings, Nevada. Mahr is wearing a head based on the character Pint Size Slasher from Fallout 3 and Finfrock is the creator of popular YouTube short “Nuka Break.” (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attendees wear “Vault Boy” masks on their heads while shopping in the vendor area at the Fallout Fan Celebration Saturday, November 16, 2024, in Goodsprings, Nevada. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attendees wait in line to enter the General Store during the Fallout Fan Celebration Saturday, November 16, 2024, in Goodsprings, Nevada. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Michael Robertson from Burbank, California, takes a photo with another costumed attendee during the Fallout Fan Celebration Saturday, November 16, 2024, in Goodsprings, Nevada. Robertson is dressed as the character Mr. House in Fallout New Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brian McLaughlin from Los Angles torches up his “Vault Boy" head during the Fallout Fan Celebration Saturday, November 16, 2024, in Goodsprings, Nevada.McLaughlin is with Fallout for Hope, a charity that benefits St. Jude’s Ranch for Children. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attendees play cards for bottle caps during the Fallout Fan Celebration Saturday, November 16, 2024, in Goodsprings, Nevada. Caps serve as currency in the Fallout world. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nuka Cola caps are seen during the Fallout Fan Celebration Saturday, November 16, 2024, in Goodsprings, Nevada. Caps are used as currency in the Fallout video game world. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Celeste Freeman from Waco, Texas, signs her name on a board in the Goodsprings Elementary School during the Fallout Fan Celebration Saturday, November 16, 2024, in Goodsprings, Nevada. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brendan Kro from Sacramento carries a homemade rocket launcher while waiting to enter the Fallout Fan Celebration Saturday, November 16, 2024, in Goodsprings, Nevada. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ben Kitts from Phoenix, left, reacts to being “shot” by Henry Steiner from Thousand Oaks, California, during the Fallout Fan Celebration Saturday, November 16, 2024, in Goodsprings, Nevada. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attendees take a photo near the Goodsprings town sign during the Fallout Fan Celebration Saturday, November 16, 2024, in Goodsprings, Nevada. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Alexandra Espina from Round Mountain, Nevada, and Jonathan Mielke from Prescott, Wisconsin, talk with Goodsprings Museum volunteer Jackie Theriot during the Fallout Fan Celebration Saturday, November 16, 2024, in Goodsprings, Nevada. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Different factions pretend to face off during the Fallout Fan Celebration Saturday, November 16, 2024, in Goodsprings, Nevada. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The line to enter the Goodsprings General Store snaked down state Route 161, sometimes spilling out into traffic. Wait times stretched well past an hour. Thankfully, there was nourishment nearby in the form of smoked iguana sandwiches and the ever-popular mole rat on a bun.

Thousands of video game fans descended on the tiny former mining town — each shuttle bus dispersing nearly as many visitors as there are full-time residents — for Saturday’s first day of the “Fallout” Fan Celebration.

Adding to Goodsprings’ history

When Stephen Staats acquired the Pioneer Saloon in 2021, he knew most of its history: the deadly card game in 1915, the ghosts that supposedly haunt the place and the three days Clark Gable spent there in 1942 waiting for word on his wife, Carole Lombard, who’d died in a nearby plane crash.

Staats just wasn’t aware of its ties to the “Fallout” franchise, one of the most popular video game series of all time.

Goodsprings figures prominently in “Fallout: New Vegas,” the 2010 release that follows warring factions vying for control in the postapocalyptic Mojave Wasteland. The game’s action begins in Goodsprings, where the player’s character, known as The Courier, is nursed back to health after being shot in the head and left for dead.

“Fallout” incorporates the Pioneer Saloon, known in-game as the Prospector Saloon, and its neighboring general store. The game also includes likenesses of the Old Mormon Fort, Bonnie Springs, Hoover Dam, Mount Charleston, Spring Mountain Ranch State Park and Primm.

Staats said when he took over, the only mentions of “Fallout” were a framed copy of the video game and a claw machine game, both in the general store.

“When people would come in looking for stuff,” he said, “I felt like we were disappointing people.”

Staats allocated some space in the dining room, and people began donating “Fallout”-related items to what’s become something of a shrine.

To further give back to the fan community, he hosted the first “Fallout” festival in 2022, choosing National Video Game Day on July 8, because summer is the Pioneer’s slow season.

“We always try to come up with clever ideas to get people out in the summer,” Staats said. “Not so clever when I realized how many people would be dressing up in very elaborate cosplay outfits in July. Thankfully, no one keeled over and died.”

That first year, Staats expected maybe 50 to 100 people. He estimates a thousand showed up. Last year, he said, it was between 2,000 and 3,000. When expectations for this year’s festival hit 4,000 to 5,000 a few weeks back, Staats stopped promoting the event.

Making a pilgrimage

The vast majority of attendees came in costume, choosing to let their freak, and New California Republic, flags fly.

Las Vegans Shane Gabhart, 52, and Kate Gordon, 51, made their first trip to Goodsprings on Saturday.

Gabhart has played all the games in the series, but his favorite is “Fallout: New Vegas.” He figures he’s devoted a thousand hours to playing the games over the years, and he spent a year slowly piecing together his costume, which he said was “a derivative of the NCR Elite Ranger.”

“I’m a fan of the show,” Gordon said of the Amazon Prime Video series “Fallout” that debuted this year and earned 16 Emmy nominations. “But I’ve watched him play this game forever and ever and ever.”

Sebastien Menant bought the first “Fallout” game as a 20-year-old in his native France, and he’s played each of the games since. The 47-year-old tech worker moved to Las Vegas at the beginning of the year and has been planning this weekend for the past four months.

“I’ve watched videos from prior years, and I was very impressed,” he said following a tour Staats led of the town. Menant had visited Goodsprings before, but the tour offered a chance to go inside the schoolhouse which, like the town cemetery, is featured in the game.

Goodsprings local Gordie Siddons held court in front of the Pioneer Saloon, where he’s worked for the past two decades.

When the “Fallout: New Vegas” developers toured Goodsprings, they wanted to see a mine. Siddons took them to one and unwittingly inspired the character of Easy Pete the prospector. He’s become something of a local celebrity, the subject of many an Instagram post from “Fallout” fans who’ve visited the saloon over the years.

Asked how that celebrity has changed his life, between interruptions from well-wishers and autograph seekers, Siddons shrugged. “It really hasn’t. Still live out in the desert. Yep. Good times.”

His mother, Karen Everhart, had tended bar at the Pioneer for 15 years before Siddons started working there. Seated nearby, she dispelled some of her son’s gruffness.

“He enjoys every minute of it,” she called out.

‘Why’s everybody dressed up all weird?’

Attendees could purchase a variety of “Fallout”-branded merchandise as well as snow globes and baseball grenades. (Those, like the New California Republic flags, make more sense if you’re familiar with the games.)

“Pre-war money only,” one seller barked.

Nearby, a fan groused that he hadn’t cut the metal properly for his Brotherhood of Steel-related costume. “I can’t even sit down.”

Another popular souvenir made its debut Saturday. “Pioneer Saloon: The Fallout Era” features covers of songs from the game’s soundtrack. Some of the bands who contributed to the album performed live.

“It’s neat to just see it on their face,” Staats said of fans coming to the Pioneer for the first time. “People just walk in, and they start geeking out because they feel like they’re in the game.”

Not a day goes by without a visit from “Fallout” devotees. Given the saloon’s history as both a cowboy bar and a biker bar, the presence of those fans can spark some interesting conversations.

“‘Fallout’ fans in their 20s, they don’t know who Clark Gable and Carole Lombard are,” Staats said. So he has to explain that part of the saloon’s history.

“We have bikers in their 80s who’ve been comin’ out since, like, the ’50s and ’60s,” he said. “They’re, like, ‘Why’s everybody dressed up all weird?’ ”

The weirdness will return Sunday with more of the same as the celebration continues 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Staats plans to add to his responsibilities by officiating a wedding for two fans who got engaged last year during the costume contest.

“We have several stories of people meeting each other for the first time at the event and falling in love,” he said. “I imagine we’ll continue to have more and more weddings at these events.”

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567.