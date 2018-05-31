First Friday, Knights, Hawaiian fest in downtown Las Vegas

“Listen” is the theme of June’s First Friday celebration, which will run from 5 to 11 p.m. at various venues.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) defends a shot against Washington Capitals during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Young artists to shine at First Friday

“Listen” is the theme of June’s First Friday celebration, which will run from 5 to 11 p.m. at various venues. The featured artists will be a group of seventh- and eighth-graders who have worked with Izaac Zevalking of Recycled Propaganda to share their perspectives on the world around them. Lyft Las Vegas will offer a preview of BalanceVille, one of the art cars coming to the Intergalactic Art Car Festival on June 9. The First Friday main stage will be at the south end of the Art Way parking lot, with the majority of artists/vendors on First Street, extending to Hoover.

Catch Knights action at free watch parties

The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center will host viewing parties on Saturday and Monday for Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. both days, in advance of the scheduled 5 p.m. puck drop. Admission is free, with table and cabana reservations available with minimum food and drink purchases starting at $200. dlvec.com

Museum’s Hawaiian fest is Saturday

The Discovery Children’s Museum, 360 Promenade Place, will host its annual daylong Hawaiian Festival on Saturday as part of Asian Pacific Heritage Month. This year’s theme is “Ohana” (which means “family”), and the museum will celebrate the culture of Hawaiian islands and people. Hawaiian cuisine samples will be available from noon-12:45 p.m. in the Yucca Room, and a hula performance will be from 1-1:45 p.m. discoverykidlv.org

Celebrate the food, music of Nashville

The next stop on chef Scott Conant’s Culinary Roadtrip dinner series will be June 7 at Freedom Beat at Downtown Grand, 206 N. Third St. This will be a culinary visit to Nashville with a four-course dinner that includes fried bologna sliders, hot chicken, beef ribs and a dessert of fried pie and banana pudding, with a cocktail pairing for each course. A proper Music City soundtrack to the meal will be provided by Nashville recording artist Towne. Tickets for the party, which gets underway at 6:30 p.m., are $55 plus fees and available at eventbrite.com, search Freedom Beat.

LV Lights helping host pub crawl

Like soccer and beer? If so, you’ll want to join the Las Vegas Lights on June 9 for the inaugural Kick ’n Crawl pub crawl through downtown Las Vegas. Advance tickets, which are $30 ($35 on the day of the event) get participants a free drink at each of three stops: Gold Spike, The Underground speakeasy at The Mob Museum and the Plaza’s rooftop pool, plus a ticket to see the Lights play the Seattle Sounders on June 16. Drink specials will be featured at each crawl stop. The entire Lights player roster and coaching staff are expected to join the party throughout the day, serving as guest bartenders and providing other surprises. lightsfc.com/crawl

Got an item for Downtown Lowdown? Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com.