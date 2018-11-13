$1.7M expansion complete at Pahrump Valley Winery

The project added 7,000 square feet to the winery, allowing for fully automated production and bottling.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Owners Bill and Gretchen Loken of the Pahrump Valley Winery have completed a $1.7 million expansion of the business.

The Pahrump Valley Winery has completed its $1.7 million expansion.

The project, which launched early last year, added 7,000 square feet to the winery, allowing for fully automated production and bottling. Equipment improvements include 16 custom-made stainless-steel fermentation tanks and a streamlined bottling line with a two-person operation of 2,000 bottles an hour, compared to the former eight-man operation that bottled 500 in an hour. Pahrump Valley’s production capacity has increased from 9,500 cases a year to a potential of 40,000 cases. Its Nevada offerings have increased to 10 varietals, and the winery has landed 480 national awards.

Other improvements include a new tasting area and event space.

The winery staff, headed by owners Bill and Gretchen Loken, picked more than 40 tons of Nevada grapes in this fall’s harvest. For more information on Pahrump Valley Winery, visit pahrumpwinery.com.

