10 best things to do in Las Vegas this weekend

Steven Slivka/Boulder City Review Same Sex Mary performs at The Dillinger's third-annual Block Party on Arizona Street Saturday afternoon. Those who attended the outdoor party ate food, some drank beer, but everybody listened to live music as triple-digit temperatures made their way to Boulder City for the first time this year.

Jazz in the Park Series at the Clark County Amphitheater. Courtesy

The Scoundrels got things rolling as the first of many acts to take the stage and rock downtown Boulder City at The Dillinger's fifth annual Block Party on Saturday. Hunter Terry/Boulder City Review

Daryn Firicano and Melissa Farnsworth of Las Vegas read about The Dillinger's fifth annual Block Party and saw a perfect chance to get out of Las Vegas on Saturday. Hunter Terry/Boulder City Review

Planning to make Mom the star this weekend? Don’t wait too much longer to make reservations for Mother’s Day brunch or dinner.

For moms with a sweet tooth, get her flowers she can actually eat. Many restaurants in town offer creative “landscapes” that are completely edible. Would Mom like to see a show? Trevor Noah and Train will be in town Friday. And if you’ve already blown your Mother’s Day budget, head to Boulder City for the free Dillinger Block Party festival. In Las Vegas, the free concert series Jazz in the Park makes its return this Saturday.

Here are our top 10 picks for what to see, eat and do this weekend in Las Vegas.

Grab a bite

They say you eat with your eyes first. And Las Vegas chefs offer some of the finest visual presentations of food imaginable. These terrariums may not look like food, but the elegant landscapes and decorations are completely edible. Try the Fleur, a rich chocolate cake disguised as a flower pot at Jardin at Encore. See more edible landscapes here.

Fleur at Jardin

Get a drink

For those burned out on light and fruity summer pool cocktails, Beauty & Essex’s Woodsman will take you on a mental journey to a mountain hunting lodge. Dark, warm and comfortable, it has sugar and spice and everything nice (aka bourbon).

Fancy a spot o’ tea? Pop into a Las Vegas restaurant or lounge for an almost authentic tea service. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, Ri Ra offers an English-style afternoon tea complete with finger sandwiches, fruit scones and miniature desserts. Cha Garden doesn’t serve afternoon tea in the classic, British-colonial sense, but if you’re looking for tea experts, this is your place. Besides tea, there are tea-inspired cocktails, signature tea flights and food such as char siu, roast duck, mixed nuts and candied fruits. See more here.

Rock out

Train may skimp on punctuation on its new album title, “a girl a bottle a boat,” but it has plenty of almost-summer hooks. Pat Monahan and company kick off their “Play That Song” tour, with openers O.A.R. and Natasha Bedingfield on board at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the MGM Grand Garden. Monahan is looking forward to it. “It’s always fun to play in what I like to call an adult play land. Las Vegas is like no other place.” Tickets are $39.50 to $89.50. Read more about Pat Monahan here.

Pat Monahan of the band Train (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen)



See a show

Trevor Noah had quite a life before the “The Daily Show.” Weekends help remind him. The 33-year-old host of the satirical news show has been flying out on weekends to revisit the stand-up comedy career he had before taking over “The Daily Show” in 2015. But to see him live, he says, “you don’t have to know anything about politics. This is a show that looks at the world through a different lens, and I perform it in a way that’s designed for the stage.” See him at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Terry Fator Theatre at The Mirage. Read more about Noah here.

Trevor Noah will perform Friday and Saturday at the Mirage. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Catch a movie

From the time it was announced, “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” sounded like a dud, much like Guy Ritchie’s 2015 reimagining of “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” Both, though, turned out to be surprisingly engaging. As King Arthur, Charlie Hunnam provides the perfect amount of attitude and swaggering charisma as he grows into the man who would be king. It’s the best evidence yet that he may have what it takes to be a leading man on the big screen. See the full review here.

Looking for something else to watch? See trailers for every movie coming out this summer.

The Dillinger Block Party

Sandy Nelson, a cult figure among drum aficionados, is one of the only drummers to notch a top-five hit with an instrumental number (“Teen Beat,” which peaked at No. 4 in 1959 and sold over a million copies). And he still gets out and plays: Nelson, who moved to Boulder City in 1988, will be performing at the Dillinger Block Party on Saturday. A well-curated, family-friendly outdoor festival, the Block Party will also feature sets from area favorites like Same Sex Mary, Black Camaro, The Dirty Hooks and others. Catch the free festival at The Dillinger (1224 Arizona St., Boulder City) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Read more about Sandy Nelson here.

Mother’s Day

Aw, go ahead and splurge. She’s your mom. Southern Nevada restaurants are offering an array of specials and menus for Mother’s Day. Pick a menu that suits her taste (and your budget) from the Mother’s Day restaurant list. In case you missed the memo, Mother’s Day is Monday, May 14. That’s the busiest restaurant day of the year, so remember to make reservations.

Jazz in the Park

You can’t beat the price. After all, Clark County’s annual Jazz in the Park concert series is free to the public.

You can’t beat the setting, at the county’s Government Center amphitheater — which seats about 3,000, give or take a few blankets and lawn chairs, yet boasts a far more intimate feel. And you certainly can’t beat the weather. This year’s guest lineup includes four Jazz in the Park newcomers, including smooth jazz vocalist Lindsey Webster — plus perennially popular returnees Spyro Gyra, who have played the series numerous times. Seating for Jazz in the Park begins at 6 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. Read more about Webster here.

Celebrate Helldorado Days

Little kids riding sheep and grown men competing to see who has the best facial hair can mean only one thing: Helldorado Days are back.

The Melanie Vaughn Memorial Mutton Bustin contest, for ages 5 to 7, is set for Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, and the Whiskerino Contest will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday.

The main draw for many, though, will be the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association-sanctioned rodeos and the Professional Bull Riders Last Cowboy Standing competitions.

Helldorado Days will take place at Las Vegas Village, across Las Vegas Boulevard from Luxor.

If you’d rather stay downtown, the Helldorado Days Parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday along Fourth Street from Gass to Ogden avenues.

For a complete schedule, as well as ticket prices for the various events, see elkshelldorado.com.

Proceeds will help The Elks Lodge No. 1468 donate to a variety of local charities.

Amanda Henderson, right, marches in the 2016 Helldorado parade in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, May 14, 2016. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas) Follow @bleblancphoto



Arts Festival of Henderson

Visual, performing, interactive and fine arts come together at the Art Festival of Henderson, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Henderson Events Plaza, 200 S. Water St. In addition to booths featuring artworks for sale, the festival features two entertainment stages, a children’s Imagination Station and a chalk-art contest; for more information, visit cityofhenderson.com.

Henderson Art Festival. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)