10 best things to do in Las Vegas this weekend — Feb. 9-11

King Cake from Lola's (Facebook)

Food is served on October 11, 2017 at Moo Woo Korean BBQ, 5770 Centennial Center Blvd. #150. (Kailyn Brown/View) @KailynHype

Grab a bite

Korea is a hot topic, and it’s not just about tensions with the North and the Winter Olympics in the South. Korean cuisine is on the rise in our valley. Western Soondae on Spring Mountain Road is as an example of a local spot trying to push the envelope of Korean cooking. It’s part of a new wave of L.A. Korean restaurants that are finding Las Vegas a new frontier. See more about Korean restaurants in Las Vegas.

Get a drink

Sugar Factory lives up to its name by packing this holiday cocktail with all of the fruity, sugary flavor it can muster. You might enter a sugar coma before you ever catch a buzz on the Smooch Valentine Martini, but that doesn’t mean your sweetheart won’t melt when sharing one with you. See how to make it yourself.

Rock out

“Folk Hop n’ Roll.” That’s the title of the latest record from these Nashville musical hybridists, which also succinctly encapsulates their sound. See Judah & the Lion at 6 p.m. Saturday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $22; call 702-632-7600.

Old ‘new’ Vegas

Starboard Tack originally opened in 1971 as a combination upscale supper club and late-night hang for Las Vegas headliners including Frank Sinatra and Tom Jones. Now it’s making a comeback as one of the city’s best “new” bars. Pop in for a live show, a unique drink menu and a decidedly local scene.

Catch a movie

The 14th installment of the Boulder Dam Film Festival runs through Sunday at the Boulder Theatre, 1225 Arizona St., in Boulder City.

From 2 to 6 p.m. each day of the festival, attendees can strap on a headset and sample the curated content.

And “The Moulin Rouge: A Fight for the West Side,” directed by Review-Journal videographer Rachel Ashton, is among the entries in the Nevada Filmmakers block at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Find out more about the Boulder Dam Film Festival.

Downtown

Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St., will host a pre-Valentine’s Day wine tasting from 5-8 p.m. Saturday. “Love the Wine You’re With” will give attendees the chance to raise as many glasses as they like in the name of love while they enjoy chocolates and live music. Tickets are available for $25 plus a service fee at eventbrite.com or for $30 at the door. See more downtown Las Vegas events.

Valentine’s Day

Who decided that chocolates should be a Valentine’s Day tradition? Or roses? Celebrate Valentine’s Day early this weekend with an alternative twist. For instance, rather than admiring a sunset with your sweetie, take in the sights of the St. Valentine’s Day massacre wall at the Mob Museum.

Pizza Day

Friday is National Pizza Day! Celebrate with free and cheap slices at Las Vegas pizzerias like Evel Pie and the newly opened Good pie. See all the Pizza Day specials in Las Vegas.

Mardi Gras

Bust out the beignets and crack open the crawfish because Tuesday is Mardi Gras in New Orleans, which is celebrating its tricentennial this year. Start celebrating early by dining at a Las Vegas Cajun or Creole restaurant like Lola’s A Louisiana Kitchen or The Hush Puppy. Read more about Louisiana-style food in Las Vegas.

Brilliant!

The Neon Museum in downtown Las Vegas debuted “Brilliant!”— an audiovisual immersion experience that uses technological advances to reanimate 40 monumental examples of the museum’s iconic signs.

To visitors, the unrestored, nonworking signs will appear to be suddenly re-electrified during the 30-minute experience. See more photos from “Brilliant!”