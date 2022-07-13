10 cool spots to celebrate National Ice Cream Month

As Southern Nevada swelters under triple-digit temperatures, it’s time to find your sweet spot and cool off with a chilly treat.

Cream Me Ice Creamery on Main Street in the Arts District on Monday, July 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cream Me Ice Creamery on Main Street in the Arts District on Monday, July 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chanel Aire, of Las Vegas, orders ice cream for her and her son Lamont James, 8, at Cream Me Ice Creamery on Main Street in the Arts District on Monday, July 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Employee Axel Vega stores specialty waffle cones in the cooler at Cream Me Ice Creamery on Main Street in the Arts District on Monday, July 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cream Me Ice Creamery on Main Street in the Arts District on Monday, July 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chanel Aire, of Las Vegas, gets ice cream for her and her son from Axel Vega at Cream Me Ice Creamery on Main Street in the Arts District on Monday, July 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cream Me Ice Creamery on Main Street in the Arts District on Monday, July 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cream Me Ice Creamery on Main Street in the Arts District on Monday, July 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cream Me Ice Creamery on Main Street in the Arts District on Monday, July 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV students Jules Dominguez, left, and Cole Andavolgyi stop in Cream Me Ice Creamery on Main Street in the Arts District to buy water on on Monday, July 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cream Me Ice Creamery employee Axel Vega serves ice cream at the shop on Main Street in the Arts District on Monday, July 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Employee Axel Vega hand dips waffle cones in chocolate at Cream Me Ice Creamery on Main Street in the Arts District on Monday, July 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jason Simonelli, from left, and his kids Lyla Simonelli and Coda Max check out the vintage jukebox at Cream Me Ice Creamery on Main Street in the Arts District on Monday, July 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Homemade popsicles at La Flor de Michoacan in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Staff member Nayeli Gonzalez shows cups of ice cream at La Flor de Michoacan in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Popsicles line up at La Flor de Michoacan in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A monster mash Smash Donut from Yonutz. (Yonutz)

Afters Ice Cream is served in many forms. (Afters Ice Cream)

Milkcow, which opened last month in Tivoli Village, offers milk and honey soft-serve ice cream. (Tivoli Village)

The Milky Bun comes with the customer's choice of cereal. (Afters Ice Cream)

A selection of Smash Donuts. (Yonutz)

Angelina Gonzalez, 6, from left, her brother Julius, 3, and her sister Vianna, 7, watch their mother Nayeli, background, working at their grandmother's shop, La Flor de Michoacan, in Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

front view of real edible ice cream cone with 3 different scoops of ice cream (vanilla, chocolate, strawberry) isolated on white background real edible icecream, no artificial ingredients used! [url=http://www.istockphoto.com/search/portfolio/3589208] more [b]creamy images[/b] from my portfolio: [img]http://creamyimages.com/prev/01bigicecreamcone.jpg[/img] [img]http://creamyimages.com/prev/02lemonicecreamsundae.jpg[/img] [img]http://creamyimages.com/prev/03chocolateicecreamspoon.jpg[/img] [img]http://creamyimages.com/prev/04icecreamscoopwithberries.jpg[/img] [img]http://creamyimages.com/prev/05twosoftpinkicecreamcones.jpg[/img] [img]http://creamyimages.com/prev/06metalspoonforchocolateicecream.jpg[/img] [img]http://creamyimages.com/prev/07fruiticecreamsundae.jpg[/img] [img]http://creamyimages.com/prev/08chocolateicecreamsundae.jpg[/img] [img]http://creamyimages.com/prev/09twopinkicecreamscoops.jpg[/img] [img]http://creamyimages.com/prev/10strawberryvanillaicecreamsundae.jpg[/img] [/url]

As Southern Nevada swelters under triple-digit temperatures, it’s time to find your sweet spot and cool off with a chilly treat.

In honor of National Ice Cream Month, here are 10 spots — a mix of newcomers and old favorites — across the valley to chill out and enjoy everything from tasty ice cream and popsicles to silky frozen yogurt and custard.

We All Scream

The creamiest new nightclub not only provides sumptuous sundaes but also an eclectic array of art, club and music with a rooftop dance floor, a back-alley patio and a 1950s ice cream parlor. A sweet spot offering a sensory experience with breathtaking views of downtown, We All Scream gives customers the chance to help beautify the valley as every ice cream purchased goes toward funding a piece of public art of their choosing. 517 E. Fremont St.; weallscream.com.

Milkcow Nevada

Founded in 2013 as the first milk and honey concept ice cream brand and now open in more than 15 countries, Milkcow has brought its satisfying dessert experience including carefully sourced premium ingredients to Tivoli Village. Made with fresh milk churned on site every day, Milkcow’s soft serve is light and creamy and topped with freshly prepared treats. 400 S. Rampart Blvd, Suite 140; milkcownv.com.

Cream Me Ice Creamery

In the heart of the Arts District, the family-owned ice cream shop opened in 2021 and offers a wide variety of ice cream, sundaes, milkshakes and more retro-inspired desserts. The extensive flavor selection, assortment of chilly treats and cozy atmosphere provide for a sweet getaway from the summer heat. 1203 S. Main St; icecreamlv.com.

Afters Ice Cream

Pulsing with EDM and hip-hop music, this parlor has brought its modern ice cream shop ambiance from Southern California to Virgin Hotels Las Vegas with handcrafted ice cream offered from noon to midnight everyday. With mind-blowing creations like Milk and Cereal, Cookie Monster, Breakfast Java Monster ice cream, and the Rick and Morty experience, Afters’ signature creation, the Milky Bun, is made with two warm glazed donuts stuffed with ice cream; 4455 Paradise Road; aftersicecream.com.

Yonutz

Can’t decide between donuts and ice cream? Yonutz has the solution. The striking dessert shop smashes the two delicious treats together by putting a scoop of ice cream inside a donut and creating a fantastical experience for any sweets lover. With fresh donuts, outrageous milkshakes and gourmet ice cream, the opportunities for fun are endless. 5765 Centennial Center Blvd., Suite 180; yonutz.com.

Sorry, Not Sorry Creamery

You won’t be sorry after taking a trip to Sorry, Not Sorry Creamery with a menu featuring 16 classic and four vegan flavors, handcrafted in small batches with fresh ingredients. Partnering with the 100-year-old, family-owned Scotts Brothers Dairy Farm, the shop offers incredible dairy quality and creamy texture that any ice cream lover can appreciate. 9484 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 165; sorrynotsorrycreamery.com.

La Flor de Michoacan

Specializing in frozen Mexican treats, La Flor de Michoacan Ice Cream Shop has just opened a new location at the Boulder Station food court, serving its paletas, shaved ice, mango sorbet chamangos and ice creams in flavors like rose petal, guava and chamoy. 3021 E. Charleston Blvd.; laflordemichoacanlv.com.

Luv-It Frozen Custard

Serving sundaes, shakes, cones and malts to the Las Vegas community since 1973, family-owned Luv-It Frozen Custard has been a go-to spot for generations of locals. Made fresh daily with quality ingredients, the shop’s frozen custard comes in a variety of original flavors, including two special ones each day for a one-of-a-kind experience. 505 E. Oakey Blvd.; luvitfrozencustard.com.

Scoop LV

Grab a scoop of delicious homemade ice cream at Scoop LV, which also offers bubble tea, milkshakes, frozen yogurt, Dippin’ Dots, ice cream sandwiches and more tasty treats. The parlor’s desserts include vegan-friendly options such as top sellers ube and Cookie Monster. 7377 S. Jones Blvd., Suite 115; scooplv.com.

The Paleta Bar

Specializing in fresh gourmet Mexican popsicles, the Paleta Bar at Shanghai Plaza in Chinatown offers traditional and nontraditional sweet and savory flavors. including matcha, taro and mango with chamoy with the option to dip the sweet treats in sauces, chocolate or powdered chile and add toppings of nuts, candy or fresh fruit. 4258 Spring Mountain Road, Suite 101; thepaletabar.com.

Contact Maria Staubs at mstaubs@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MariaStaubs on Twitter.