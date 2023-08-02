10 dining deals for $10 or less in Las Vegas

There are still food deals, though more as starters and small plates than the spreads of yesteryear. Here are 10 of the top Vegas cheap eats for $10 or less.

Budget buffets once helped define dining in Las Vegas. Today, the city showcases $200 sandwiches and $500 chops, tasting menus fetching a mortgage payment and caviar wherever it can be sprinkled, stuffed, dolloped or troweled.

But Vegas and value, if no longer synonymous, haven’t been completely severed, either. There are still food deals across the city, though more as starters and small plates than the spreads of yesteryear. With that in mind, here are 10 of the top cheap eats in Vegas for $10 or less.

Happy hour tacos from La Neta Cocina y Lounge: Daily happy hour (3 to 6 p.m.) at this modern Mexican restaurant in Summerlin brings mushroom, chicken, cochinita (suckling pig) and barbacoa tacos, two to an order. $9. 1770 Festival Plaza Drive, Suite 200, Summerlin

Bubbles & Bump from Bar Parasol: This pairing of Perrier-Jouët Champagne and a briny spoonful of Kolikof Premium Sturgeon Caviar must be the best deal on the Strip, and in Wynn Las Vegas of all (très luxe) places. Sip and nibble to make the pairing last. Heaven. $10. In Wynn Las Vegas

New York-Style slices from Yukon Pizza: This pizzeria that started in a home kitchen during the pandemic offers a host of pies made using a 125-year-old sourdough starter. For a quick (and foldable) Yukon experience, the pizzeria offers cheese, pepperoni and special topping slices. $4-6. In Huntridge center, 1130 E. Charleston Blvd, Suite 160

Mini madeleines from Dominique Ansel Las Vegas: Who better to supply a madeleine than Dominique Ansel, once named the world’s best pastry chef? These scaled-down versions of the rocaille classics (with a jab of citrus) come 10 to a batch. You now have dessert for your next dinner party. $7.99. In Caesars Palace

Bacon mochi yaki from Mizunara: Less is more. This dish (two pieces in a stylish cradle) features mochi rice cakes, bacon and an embrace of nori. The mochi yaki provides a gateway to the pleasures of the Mizunara menu. A must-try beyond mochi: chilled ramen noodles with various accoutrements. $8. In The Sundry food hall, 6840 Helen Toland St.

Happy hour nachos from Bailiwick: Tortilla chips, refried beans, cheddar, jack, cheese sauce, jalapeños, sour cream and guacamole commingle for these happy hour nachos, 4 to 6 p.m. daily. Chicken or shredded beef can be added. $8, with $2 for additions. In The Orleans

Empanadas from Makers & Finders: Flaky empanadas with savory or sweet fillings are a signature dish at Makers & Finders, which recently expanded to its third location, in Henderson. Among the 10 fillings are berry compote, spicy mushroom, garlic shrimp and chicken tinga. $5 à la carte, $2 à la carte on Empanada Wednesdays. Multiple locations

Lumpia from Old Vegas Tavern: This neighborhood spot in east Vegas features strong drinks, and solid bar food from the kitchen, including plates of eight crisp lumpia with sweet chili dipping sauce. The bar buys its handmade lumpia (frozen, then cooked to order) from Cafe Moda, a Filipino restaurant in Chinatown. $10. 3850 E. Desert Inn Road

Hot dog and a beer from Nathan’s Famous cart: The pushcart, newish at the Downtown Grand, pairs a Nathan’s Famous hot dog with a draft Pabst Blue Ribbon beer. The pairing is part of the property’s Downtown Deal that also features gaming promotions and no resort fees for locals on staycation. $2. In the Downtown Grand

Spice World shave ice from Up in Scoops: The ’90s are back with this cool customer layering watermelon shave ice, diced watermelon and Tajin chile lime seasoning. The shave ice takes its name from the 1997 film starring the Spice Girls. People of the world — spice up your life! $4.50-5.50. 4624 W. Sahara Ave., No. 2

