10 Easter brunch choices, some with egg hunts

The Easter Bunny won’t be the only one hopping on April 4, with Las Vegas-area restaurants serving a broad variety of specials, usually in addition to their regular menus. On this holiday, which is a harbinger of spring, brunch is a fine way to start the day. Here are 10 special Easter brunches being offered around the valley.

Bazaar Meat at the Sahara will offer brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It begins with a fruit and granola parfait, chocolate croissants and blueberry muffins for the table, and then the food will come in waves, with such dishes as a bagel and lox cone, extra-virgin olive oil pancakes and patatas bravas with spicy tomato sauce and aioli. Dessert will be churros with abuelita chocolate espuma and mini-fruit tarts. It’s $65, or $25 for a kids’ menu for 12 and younger. Bottomless cava, sangria or mimosas, $30. A la carte items such as steak, caviar flights, jamón plates and desserts also will be available. The full Easter brunch menu, except for the oysters and caviar, will be available for takeaway from 12:30 to 3 p.m. There will be no dinner service. saharalasvegas.com

At all Hash House A Go Go Southern Nevada locations except the Rio, specials will include the Easter Basket Pancake, a buttermilk flapjack topped with jelly beans and sprinkled with shredded coconut with fruit garnish and warm syrup; and Margie’s Crab Benedict, a blue crab cake on mashed potatoes with a split biscuit, spinach, sliced tomato, two over- easy eggs and house chili cream sauce. Dinner also available. hashhouseagogo.com

Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd., will have Easter egg hunts at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. and specials, served from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., of roasted and pulled five-spice pork, poached farm egg, cheesy grits and red-eye gravy, $22; and Megan’s Carrot Cake with cream cheese icing and candied pecans, $10. Dinner also available. honeysalt.com

Kona Grill at 750 S. Rampart Blvd. will serve a brunch special of grilled honey-glazed ham with breakfast potatoes and three eggs, any style, $20; and carrot cake, $15. Dinner specials also available. Takeout and delivery available. konagrill.com

Locale Italian Kitchen, 7995 Blue Diamond Road, will offer a brunch menu of dishes inspired by executive chef Marc Marrone’s Nana, who passed away the day he was creating the menu. The first course will be baked clams oreganata, ricotta-stuffed squash blossoms or a fresh fruit plate; the second course will be a signature breakfast pizza with house-made porchetta, fresh mozzarella and red onion, lemon-ricotta waffles with blueberry compote and fresh mint, or fontina biscuit Eggs Benedict with porchetta; and for dessert, Nana’s Pastiera Napoletana or a salted caramel budino. It starts at 10 a.m. and is $35. Dinner also will be available. localelv.com

Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas in Henderson plans an Easter brunch picnic by the bay ($29.99 per person) or for dining at home ($24.99), with three courses including such choices as lemon-blueberry pancakes, grilled sliced leg of lamb and grilled spring asparagus, plus an omelet station; add-on options will include house-made cinnamon rolls and strawberry-rhubarb pie. Beverage packages also are available. Order at reflectionbay.square.site or 702-945-2158.

Among brunch dishes to be served between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at Siena Italian Trattoria, 9500 W. Sahara Ave., will be Pizza Eggs &I, a crispy crust covered with fresh and smoked mozzarella, sauteed rapini, sausage and sunny-side eggs, $16, and Eggs Bismarck, two eggs over medium with asparagus, Parmesan and crab meat Hollandaise, $15. A variety of baked goods also will be available. Dinner will be served all day, beginning at 10 a.m. 702-360-3358

STK Steakhouse at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will serve brunch specials such as smoked pork belly benedict, $29; eggs and avocado on toast, $28; and a wagyu burger breakfast, $27; and all-day Easter specials including king crab deviled eggs with creme fraiche and Old Bay seasoning, $34 (add caviar for $15); roasted rack of lamb with asparagus, spring garlic and rosemary jus, $74; and a rocky road fudge brownie with toasted hazelnut, marshmallow, Easter eggs and caramel ice cream, $19. Dinner specials also will be available. stksteakhouse.com

Easter brunch returns to the Veranda at the Four Seasons with hot and cold breakfast selections, poached egg martinis with crab cake and spinach-tomato Hollandaise, an omelet station, small bites such as deviled eggs with crispy bacon and chives, an antipasto station, bruschetta bar, grilled choices such as beef tenderloin with green peppercorn sauce, an Easter taco truck, a plant-based station and assorted seafood. It’s $95, or $38 for children under 12. 702-632-5121

Zuma at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will host its first-ever Easter brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The bottomless menu will include such small plates as avocado salad, prawn and black cod gyoza, sweet corn with shiso butter, salmon tartare and a selection of maki, sushi and sashimi, plus entrees such as spicy beef tenderloin with sweet chili soy and Chilean sea bass with shishito-ginger dressing. It’s $95 for bottomless Roederer brut Premiere or a variety of cocktails, plus bottomless small plates and one entree, $295 for bottomless Dom Perignon, sake and some cocktails, with the small plates and entrees, or $55 for kids 12 and younger, for bottomless small plates and bottomless soft drinks.

