10 of Fontainebleau’s restaurants begin taking reservations
Ten restaurants are booking now. Look for American-Japanese barbecue, classic steakhouses dishes, outposts of Miami hot spots and more.
It begins.
Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the 67-story resort casino tower opening Dec. 13 on the Strip, a property that also doubles as a 36-concept (so far) culinary lollapalooza, is now taking dining reservations for 10 of those restaurants at fontainebleaulasvegas.com
The restaurants, in alphabetical order, are:
■ Chyna Club, from Hakkasan and Wagamama founder Alan Yau, serves creative Chinese cuisine. Hours: 5:30 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays and 5:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
■ Don’s Prime draws inspiration from Fontainebleau history and elegant 1950s dining, with Prime-grade steaks, Japanese beef, trolleys and tableside service, classic cocktails and prestige wines. Hours: 5:30 to 11 p.m. daily.
■ Komodo, from Groot Hospitality, joins Vegas energy with the flavors of East Asia. Look for house Peking duck and a sushi bar. Vegas marks Komodo No. 3, after Miami and Dallas. Hours: 5:30 to 11 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays.
■ KYU combines American barbecue standards with yakiniku, a Japanese wood-fire grilling technique. KYU Vegas follows the original location in Miami and restaurants in New York and Mexico City. Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
■ La Fontaine, a daytime fine dining destination, specializes in French cooking and classic brunch dishes served in a space with chandeliers, soft pastels and fine finishes. Hours: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays.
■ Mother Wolf, from chef Evan Funke of L.A. hot boîtes Felix, Funke and Mother Wolf, brings his passion for the art of handmade pasta to the Strip. Hours: 5:30 to 11 p.m. daily.
■ Papi Steak, the restaurant’s second edition after Miami, mingles Golden Era Hollywood with owner David “Papi” Einhorn’s contemporary sensibility to create its steakhouse experience. Hours: 5:30 to 11 p.m. daily.
■ The Tavern bar and restaurant unites American bar standards, sushi and California flavors. Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
■ Vida, inspired by the original Vida in the Fontainebleau Miami, serves breakfast, lunch, and brunch favorites and cocktails, including mimosas and bloody marys. Hours: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.
● Washing Potato, also from Yau, explores the traditions of dim sum, an essential of Cantonese cooking. Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
