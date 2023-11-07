63°F
Food

10 of Fontainebleau’s restaurants begin taking reservations

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 7, 2023 - 7:00 am
 
A rendering of Komodo restaurant at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on the Strip. The property anno ...
A rendering of Komodo restaurant at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on the Strip. The property announced on Nov. 7, 2023, that Komodo and nine other restaurants had begun taking reservations in advance of the property's Dec. 13, 2023, opening. (Rockwell Group)
Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the 67-story resort casino set to debut Dec. 13, 2023, on the Strip. A ...
Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the 67-story resort casino set to debut Dec. 13, 2023, on the Strip. As of fall 2023, the property announced it would offer 36 food and drink concepts. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

It begins.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the 67-story resort casino tower opening Dec. 13 on the Strip, a property that also doubles as a 36-concept (so far) culinary lollapalooza, is now taking dining reservations for 10 of those restaurants at fontainebleaulasvegas.com

The restaurants, in alphabetical order, are:

Chyna Club, from Hakkasan and Wagamama founder Alan Yau, serves creative Chinese cuisine. Hours: 5:30 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays and 5:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Don’s Prime draws inspiration from Fontainebleau history and elegant 1950s dining, with Prime-grade steaks, Japanese beef, trolleys and tableside service, classic cocktails and prestige wines. Hours: 5:30 to 11 p.m. daily.

Komodo, from Groot Hospitality, joins Vegas energy with the flavors of East Asia. Look for house Peking duck and a sushi bar. Vegas marks Komodo No. 3, after Miami and Dallas. Hours: 5:30 to 11 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays.

KYU combines American barbecue standards with yakiniku, a Japanese wood-fire grilling technique. KYU Vegas follows the original location in Miami and restaurants in New York and Mexico City. Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

La Fontaine, a daytime fine dining destination, specializes in French cooking and classic brunch dishes served in a space with chandeliers, soft pastels and fine finishes. Hours: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays.

Mother Wolf, from chef Evan Funke of L.A. hot boîtes Felix, Funke and Mother Wolf, brings his passion for the art of handmade pasta to the Strip. Hours: 5:30 to 11 p.m. daily.

Papi Steak, the restaurant’s second edition after Miami, mingles Golden Era Hollywood with owner David “Papi” Einhorn’s contemporary sensibility to create its steakhouse experience. Hours: 5:30 to 11 p.m. daily.

■ The Tavern bar and restaurant unites American bar standards, sushi and California flavors. Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Vida, inspired by the original Vida in the Fontainebleau Miami, serves breakfast, lunch, and brunch favorites and cocktails, including mimosas and bloody marys. Hours: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

Washing Potato, also from Yau, explores the traditions of dim sum, an essential of Cantonese cooking. Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.

