10 places to celebrate National Tequila Day

To toast National Tequila Day on Sunday, here are 10 spots across the valley to mark the occasion with a spirited celebration.

Tacos & Tequila

Pick up a free skeleton shot glass with the purchase of any tequila shot Sunday at Tacos & Tequila. The Palace Station restaurant features over 100 types of tequila, all of which can be paired with delicious Mexican cuisine, including carne asada fries, No. 1 Alambre tacos and shrimp quesadillas. 2411 W Sahara Ave.

Cabo Wabo Cantina

Located inside the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort, the high-energy Cabo Wabo Cantina is offering tequila flights, margaritas and a special tequila-infused dish Sunday with a complimentary choice for all margaritas to be infused with Zigman Blanco Tequila until July 31. 3663 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

Lucky Day

Find good fortune at Lucky Day, a downtown Las Vegas tequila and mezcal bar offering a wide selection of rare mezcals, small-batch tequilas and signature cocktails, including its Scorpion Punch, made with tequila or mezcal, watermelon liqueur, nightshade, pepper syrup, house sour, lime juice and a scorpion garnish guaranteed to add a hint of danger during National Tequila Day. 516 E Fremont St.

Peyote

With a Palm Springs-inspired open-air patio surrounded by a botanical cactus garden, Fergusons Downtown’s Peyote offers a glamorous oasis and a selection of regional American influences to enjoy. Celebrate with its Chorizo margarita made with chorizo fat-washed Teremana Tequila, agave and lime. 1028 Fremont St.

Casa Calavera

Celebrate National Tequila Day all week long at Casa Calavera, inside Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, where the traditional Mexican restaurant is offering an array of tequila-forward beverages, like the large and spicy Caliente margarita, from its extensive menu. 4455 Paradise Road

Park on Fremont

Celebrate with Park on Fremont’s signature cocktail, The Hopster, made with Casamigos Blanco, fresh lime juice, Stiegl Radler Grapefruit beer and a salted rim. 506 E Fremont St.

We All Scream

An art-filled nightclub and nonprofit ice creamery benefiting public art, We All Scream is celebrating National Tequila Day with its Missus Frazzle Berry cocktail, made with reposado tequila, pear, honey, cassis, lime juice and soda. 517 E Fremont St.

Commonwealth

Offering a rooftop patio and bar along with an airy, artsy cocktail lounge, Commonwealth brings a stylish social atmosphere to downtown with mixologists slinging hand-crafted cocktails from a menu of both signature and seasonal drinks. Enjoy a Take it Easy cocktail, made with DeLeón Platinum tequila, lime juice, simple syrup and grapefruit, topped with Sprite, to honor the occasion. 525 Fremont St.

Mob Museum

Dive into the city’s history of organized crime and experience the 1920s with a visit to the Underground speakeasy and distillery inside the Mob Museum, where guests can enjoy $2 off tequila cocktail Añejo Sazerac, made with tequila añejo, agave, absinthe and bitters, along with live entertainment all weekend. 300 Stewart Ave.

Tailgate Social

Enjoy all-you-can-drink Ignite tequila for $19 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. along with music from a live DJ on Sunday at Tailgate Social Bar and Grill at Palace Station. Pair the drinks with fan-worthy bites like loaded nachos or a Nashville hot chicken sandwich. 2411 W. Sahara Ave.

