10 places to sip margaritas, celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Las Vegas

Any day is a good day for a margarita, but on Cinco de Mayo, which is Sunday, it seems particularly appropriate. Here are 10 margaritas and variations you can find at Las Vegas restaurants and lounges — many of them with fiesta-worthy entertainment on that most festive of days.

Hussong’s Mexican Cantina is the mothership for margarita lovers. The bar, which has locations in The Shoppes at Mandalay Place and in Boca Park, has been in Ensenada since 1892 and claims one of its bartenders created the now-iconic cocktail in October 1941. That first one is said to have been made for Margarita Henkel, the daughter of the German ambassador to Mexico.

The menu at Hussong’s Strip location lists a number of variations, starting with The Original Margarita, $12, and including the Blackberry Splash, $13, and the Romance, which serves two and has strawberry, banana and citrus flavors, $25. At the Boca Park location, margaritas at the outdoor street fest will start at $10.

MB Steak at the Hard Rock Hotel has created a special cocktail in honor of Cinco de Mayo. The Pink Pinata is made with tequila, guava puree and sweet and sour, served in a rocks glass and finished with a Tajin rim, $15.

Cabo Wabo Cantina in the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood serves a variety of margarita flavors, including desert pear, mango and blood orange, as well as the Cocorita, made with Cabo Wabo Blanco Tequila, lime juice and creme of coconut, served on the rocks and rimmed with freshly toasted coconut, $14.

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant in Downtown Summerlin will offer $3 off house and flavored margaritas from 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Some of Pancho’s more offbeat flavors are banana, apple, peach and kiwi, regularly $11 to $14.75.

Javier’s Cantina at Aria offers margaritas in a number of varieties and flavors, including mango, strawberry, guava, jalapeno and pomegranate, plus the Paloma, which is Casa Noble Reposado Tequila with Squirt, priced at $14 to $18.

The lineup of tequila-based drinks at La Comida, 100 S. Sixth St., includes the Pina Margarita, made with pineapple tequila, orange juice and triple sec, topped off with sweet and sour mix and finished with a Tajin rim, $15.

Bahama Breeze, 375 Hughes Center Drive, will be pouring $5 classic margaritas all month, except for Mother’s Day.

El Dorado Cantina at 3025 S. Sammy Davis Jr. Drive is offering a Casamigos Margarita Flight on Sunday that represents the colors of the Mexican flag, also known as the Bandera de Mexico. Representing green will be cucumber-jalapeno flavor, white will be coconut-pineapple and red will be strawberry. It’s $25.

Combinations will be available as well. All PT’s locations will serve the Coronaita, a margarita with a 7-ounce mini-Corona bottle, for $9 on Saturday and Sunday.

Tom’s Urban at New York-New York is celebrating all month with the Dos-A-Rita, a classic margarita with a Dos Equis Lager for $17.99.

