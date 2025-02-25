106-year-old restaurant to replace beloved Chinese spot in Las Vegas

Mediterranean dishes lie ahead where xiaolongbao and soy-ginger whole fish once flourished.

Construction is proceeding at Cafe Landwer, which is replacing Chinglish Cantonese Wine Bar on West Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas, as seen on Feb. 24, 2025. (Johnathan L. Wright/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Construction is proceeding at Cafe Landwer (terrace shown), which is replacing Chinglish Cantonese Wine Bar on West Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas, as seen on Feb. 24, 2025. (Johnathan L. Wright/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

When Chinglish Cantonese Wine Bar and its sibling next door, Kosher Chinglish, abruptly closed last summer in Boca Park, Las Vegas lost beloved destinations for modern Chinese cooking blended with wine culture or expressed through a kosher lens.

On March 11, the Las Vegas Planning Commission is set to vote on a special use permit for full on-premise alcohol service for Cafe Landwer, a proposed 3,200-square-foot restaurant (with 1,600-square-foot terrace) at 8704 W. Charleston Blvd., Suite 101, the space previously occupied by Chinglish wine bar. (It’s unclear from public records if the new restaurant will extend to Suite 103, the former Kosher Chinglish.)

Cafe Landwer (landwercafe.com) also announced it was coming soon to Vegas in its Instagram bio (@cafelandwerusa).

The restaurant, whose origins date to a Berlin coffee house opened by Moshe Landwer in 1919, has locations in Los Angeles, Miami, Massachusetts and Canada, plus about 80 locations across Israel, where the Landwer family settled in 1933 with the rise to power of the Nazi Party in Germany.

Items to look for

The menu, anchored by Mediterranean dishes, encompasses breakfast (including a halloumi and egg sandwich), mezze like baba ganoush or labneh with matbucha (tomato pepper stew), flatbreads (including lahmajoun lined with beef and lamb), hummus with various toppings, salads, main courses (including kebabs or spicy Moroccan white fish), shawarma, pastas and desserts. Coffee, tea and pastries also make an appearance.

The March 11 planning vote comes after a permitting process that began in November for various commercial building and fire permits. The scope of work includes demolition of walls and ceilings, new ceilings, plumbing and electrical, kitchen and ductwork modification, fire suppression equipment and the installation of illuminated signs.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has reached out to the restaurant for comment.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram.