11 tiki drinks to enjoy while it’s still hot in Las Vegas

Summer will soon be but a memory, but it’s possible to prolong that sense of freedom just a little longer by quaffing a tiki drink. They’re cool, they’re colorful, they’re refreshing and most of all, they transport you from the desert to a tropical paradise.

Damn Close Mai Tai

Jammyland, 1121 S. Main St.

Appleton Estate 12-year rum, Rhum Depaz Ambre, house-made curacao and house-made orgeat, garnished with lime shell, cherry and mint sprigs, $13, including tax.

Demon Rhumba

Frankie’s Tiki Room, 1712 W. Charleston Blvd.

Bacardi O orange rum, Cointreau, Hana Bay 151-proof rum, lime juice, orange bitters, sweet and sour and Fanta orange soda, garnished with mint leaves, $10.

Hard Ticket to Hawaii

Velveteen Rabbit, 1218 S. Main St.

Silver rum infused with hibiscus, cinnamon and cashew fruit, pineapple, vanilla honey, orgeat blended with turmeric and cashew, and tiki bitters, $14.

Life’s a Beach

The Kitchen at Atomic, 927 Fremont St.

Pineapple rum, lime, fassionola syrup, cinnamon and an amaro Underberg float, $12.

Pina Verde

Electra Cocktail Club, Palazzo

Green chartreuse, lime juice, house-made coconut syrup, pineapple juice and heavy cream, garnished with pineapple leaves and freshly grated nutmeg, $18.

Saturn

Tiki di Amore, 2850 E. Tropicana Ave. (behind Casa di Amore)

Beefeater Pink, Giffard passionfruit, pineapple juice, lemon juice, falernum and orgeat, garnished with an umbrella, alien, animal and flower, $11.

Scorpion

Peppermill, 2985 Las Vegas Blvd. South

64 ounces of cherry brandy, rum, vodka, orange juice, sweet and sour and grenadine, garnished with orange, pineapple, cherries and an umbrella, serves 2 to 4, $22.

Scorpion Bay

The Dorsey, The Venetian

Plantation dark rum, Clement 10-year Rhum Agricole, lime juice, house-made apricot puree, house-made orgeat and dash of absinthe, garnished with mint, parasol and freshly grated nutmeg, $18.

Trial by Fire

The Golden Tiki, 3939 Spring Mountain Road

Lemon juice, Elijah Craig Small Batch bourbon, Clement Mahina Coco liquor, house-made chardonnay syrup and pineapple puree, $14.

Trop’ Fruit Mai Tai

Topgolf, MGM Grand

Blue Chair Bay Banana Rum, Blue Chair Bay White Rum, Myers’ Original Dark Rum, pineapple juice, orange juice, Monin pomegranate, orange and mint, $12 (right). Ambros Banana Pina Colada, Ambros Banana Whiskey, Coco Real Cream of Coconut, pineapple juice, lime and cherry, $15.

Wipe Out

Sand Dollar Lounge, 3355 Spring Mountain Road

Plantation pineapple rum, Appleton Estate rum, Giffard banana liqueur, Tuaca Italian brandy, Cynar artichoke amaro, orange juice, half and half, lime and Scrappy’s chocolate bitters, $12.

