12 food and drink deals for Cinco de Mayo

Many restaurants will celebrate Cinco de Mayo in their own way, often by offering specials on tacos, fajitas and other specialties. Read on to find out which restaurants and companies are offering some of the best food deals for Cinco de Mayo 2022.

Chili’s

Chili’s is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with $5 drink specials. Choose from Cuervo Blue, Frose ‘Ritas, Presidente, Cheers to Patron and select draft imports. You can even get Chili’s cocktails to go, as long as you are 21 or over and order food as well. You can also mix your favorite Chili’s cocktails at home, with the Presidente Margarita Kit or the Patron Presidente Margarita Kit, each available as a single or a five-pack. If you’re pouring for a crowd, try the Chili’s Gallon Mar-Go-Rita.

Chipotle

Chipotle, the ubiquitous burrito chain, is celebrating by offering free delivery all week through May 6. Use the Chipotle app to place your order and enter the code DELIVER at checkout to have burrito deliciousness delivered to your door — for free.

Chevys Fresh Mex and El Torito

If you are lucky enough to be near a Chevys or its sister restaurant El Torito, you can enjoy taco specials, margaritas, shots and beers, along with live entertainment, starting at 3 p.m. on Cinco de Mayo.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Celebrate Cinco at Moe’s, where Moe Rewards members earn 5x points on every purchase made on May 5. Order in the app, online, or at the store, and your Spicy Chicken Burrito; Homewrecker Bowl; or build-your-own taco, nacho or fajita kit will have you racking up the rewards points.

El Pollo Loco

Get a free, limited edition bottle of Tapatío hot sauce when you place an order on the El Pollo Loco website on Thursday, May 5. You can also get two premium tacos for $5 at participating El Pollo Loco restaurants, and if you purchase a $50 gift card, you’ll get a $10 bonus gift card now through Cinco de Mayo. Follow El Pollo Loco’s Instagram for more prizes.

On The Border

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina started celebrating in April, with a Cinco de Mayo countdown every Thursday. Specials include $3 beers, with a different brand featured each week, and $5 Bar Bites. On the day of the celebration, On The Border customers can enjoy $5 Grande House ‘Ritas, plus more drink specials from Grand Marnier.

7-Eleven

When you think of Cinco de Mayo, 7-Eleven might not be the first place that comes to mind. Then again, breakfast may not be the first meal that comes to mind either. But this year, 7-Eleven is offering three Mini Spicy Breakfast Empanadas and any size coffee for just $4 for 7Rewards members. The empanadas are available all day and include sausage, egg, cheese, peppers and spices. Introduced for Cinco de Mayo, the limited-time offer is available until May 24.

Jose Cuervo

Jose Cuervo has long been synonymous with tequila, and it’s celebrating Cinco de Mayo in a big way. The company is giving back to the restaurant industry with its Tip It Forward sweepstakes, which runs through May 5. You can enter the sweepstakes via the Cuervo site, and if you’re selected as one of the 10,000 winners, you’ll get $10 via Venmo to use to tip bartenders and waitstaff.

Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant

Abuelo’s is celebrating all day on Cinco de Mayo with $5 Grande Mexican Draft Beer and $8.95 Flag Margaritas. Plus, you can get a complimentary shaker when you order an El Jefe Margarita.

Taco Cabana

You’ll get a 0.35-ounce bottle of Tajín seasoning with your order when you purchase the new $4 Tajín Margarita at Taco Cabana on Cinco de Mayo.

Taco John’s

Taco John’s is offering five Softshell Beef Tacos for $5.55 now through Cinco de Mayo. To take advantage of this offer, you’ll need to download the Taco John’s mobile app and enroll in Bigger Bolder Rewards.

David Nadelle contributed to the reporting for this article.

Deals and prices are accurate as of May 3, 2022, and are subject to change.

