12 Las Vegas restaurants make OpenTable’s list of 100 Big Night Out spots

When people think about transcendent dining experiences, they think of Las Vegas. That’s at least according to online reservation site OpenTable, which has announced that the city has 12 spots on its list of 100 Best Restaurants in America for a Big Night Out — a decent proportion.

California was credited with the most, with 18, but that’s for a whole state, including restaurants in Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. For a single city, OpenTable said Las Vegas finished second only to Chicago, with 14.

But in the “multiple locations” category, OpenTable missed a few — Catch (Aria), Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse (3925 Paradise Road) and Gallagher’s Steakhouse (New York-New York). So that gives us 15. Take that, Chicago.

The others are Beauty & Essex (The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas), Eiffel Tower Restaurant (Paris Las Vegas), Giada (The Cromwell), Hell’s Kitchen (Caesars Palace), Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab (The Forum Shops at Caesars), Mesa Grill (Caesars Palace), Momofuku (The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas), Mon Ami Gabi (Paris Las Vegas), STK (The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas), Tao (The Venetian), Texas de Brazil (Town Square) and Yardbird Southern Table & Bar (The Venetian).

To arrive at the list, the online reservation site reportedly sorted through 12 million verified reviews of more than 30,000 U.S. restaurants.

