$1,200 burger on Las Vegas Strip benefits Ronald McDonald House

The $1,200 burger at The Study, at Rose. Rabbit. Lie. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, has special ingredients and presentation and cool stuff to take home.

(Damon Luu)

You have to ask for this off-menu item, so it’s a good thing the name is easy to remember. And The Burger comes with an unforgettable price tag — $1,200 — at The Study, the speakeasy inside Rose. Rabbit. Lie. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

The Burger is made with Japanese A5 wagyu beef, cold-smoked and seared in a cast-iron skillet. Sake Kadu cheddar, which was developed exclusively for the resort, is melted onto the patty, which is then topped with roasted Campari tomatoes and rare matsutake mushrooms and served on a soft potato roll.

But there’s more, of course — a side of poutine, and that’s special, too. House-made Kennebec fries are cooked in duck fat and topped with duck confit, duck gravy and crispy duck skin, then crowned with a poached egg and shaved white truffle. The duo are served with a flask of The Study’s signature Oaxacan Old Fashioned, atop a vintage suitcase record player, and you get to keep the flask, record player and a vinyl record of your choice from The Study’s collection.

Oh, and all proceeds from sales of The Burger will be donated to Ronald McDonald House of Las Vegas. It’s available through the end of the year.

