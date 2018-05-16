Food

12th annual Vegas Uncork’d draws food lovers to the Strip

By Al Mancini and Heidi Knapp Rinella Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2018 - 10:37 am
 

The 12th annual Vegas Uncork’d took over the Strip this past weekend, with more than two dozen events scattered over four days. Here are some highlights:

Opening Champagne with a saber is always tricky, but using a samurai sword on a bottle of Prosecco was extra challenging. Masaharu Morimoto eventually did it for the festival’s opening toast Thursday at The Park in the annual ceremony attended by more than 20 top chefs.

Thursday night’s Master Series Dinner at Nobu Caesars Palace doubled as a fifth-anniversary dinner for the restaurant and the Nobu Hotel tower. In addition to serving a nine-course dinner, Nobu Matsuhisa had his pastry team prepare three multi-tiered birthday cakes.

The Thursday night Master Series Dinner at Rao’s was a remembrance of the restaurant’s late owner (and actor) Frank Pellegrino Sr., hosted by his son, Frank Jr., and partner, Ron Stassi. The menu included his favorites from the restaurants in Harlem and Las Vegas and one Pellegrino used to enjoy at home: pasta with cherry peppers, olive oil, anchovies and toasted garlic.

Also on Thursday night at Caesars, Gordon Ramsay entertained a packed house at his new Hell’s Kitchen restaurant. The highlight of the night was when he picked a handful of audience members to compete in blind ingredient taste tests, with mixed results.

At The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, guests gathered at long, red-checked tablecloths on the slightly breezy deck of the Boulevard Pool for a Sunset Clambake with live music.

Those gathered for Coffee & Cake with Giada at Pronto at Caesars Palace on Friday morning learned all about the brews of Counter Culture Coffee, which is served at the Giada De Laurentiis restaurant.

At This Is How We Do It at Buddy V’s at the Grand Canal Shoppes on Friday, Cake Boss Buddy Valastro and his wife, Lisa, mingled heavily with the crowd and posed for photos with fans.

Michael Mina showed off his newly redesigned namesake Bellagio restaurant at a Friday lunch. The chef was on hand to provide samples from his rewritten menu and MGM Resorts International’s corporate mixologist Craig Schoettler, known for his time at Alinea and Aviary in Chicago, provided the beverages.

Friday night’s Grand Tasting remains the centerpiece of Uncork’d. Guests dressed up to walk the Garden of the Gods pool complex at Caesars Palace and hobnob with celebrity chefs.

The Venetian and the Palazzo hosted several high-profile events. One that wasn’t open to the public was a Southern California radio broadcast Saturday from Lagasse’s Stadium, with Andrew Harris hosting a special Uncork’d edition of KLAA-AM’s SoCal Restaurant Show with appearances from some of the festival’s top names.

Susan Feniger’s Women’s Power Lunch & Conversation on Saturday at Border Grill at the Forum Shops addressed serious issues facing women in the industry. It also elicited laughs when panelists joked about people and places they’d written off prematurely. Feniger recalled working at the original Quilted Giraffe in New Paltz, New York, before it conquered Manhattan, and quitting because “they don’t know anything.” She also once referred to her boss Wolfgang Puck as “a screwball.” Restaurateur Elizabeth Blau admitted she turned down an opportunity to work with Outback Steakhouse because she thought “that’s so stupid, who would go to an Australian steakhouse?”

Saturday’s Picnic in The Park brought some of the biggest stars of the MGM family outdoors on a gorgeous afternoon to cook for guests who dined at flower-strewn picnic tables and on blankets. Michael and Bryan Voltaggio were on hand cooking, as was Graham Elliot, though none have restaurants in Las Vegas — at least not yet.

At Sugarcane at The Venetian on Saturday, Timon Balloo stressed the importance of compound flavors — from brining, salts and spices — during his Thrill of the Grill session.

Black Tap at The Venetian was closed to the public Saturday night while attendees got the scoop on how the restaurant creates its famous Crazyshakes.

The sole off-Strip event of Uncork’d was Saturday night at the Mob Museum. Guests were given a password and sent down an unmarked outdoor staircase where they rang a doorbell to gain entry through a locked door with sliding peephole.

After attending his daughter Sophie’s college graduation, Bobby Flay flew to Las Vegas to host a Mother’s Day brunch at his Caesars Palace restaurant. Some of the VIPs granted access to the kitchen seemed shocked when the celebrity chef actually spent time on the line with his team, plating dishes himself.

Related

Vegas Unstripped food festival brings chefs to downtown

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Contact Al Mancini at amancini @reviewjournal.com.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
The "13 Reasons Why" mustang cruises down the Las Vegas Strip (Courtesy Netflix)
4 fun and fascinating museums in Las Vegas
U2 in Vegas through the years
U2 in Vegas through the years
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Black Tap In Las Vegas Makes This Instagram-ready Golden Knights Shake (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre Premieres Until December
‘Until December’ debuts at ‘Ballet & Broadway’ season finale (Carol Cling Las Vegas
Celebrate The Golden Knights With Knights-inpired Latte Art (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single Ramsey, who shot to fame after a viral video of him yodeling at an Illinois Walmart surfaced, just debuted “Famous.” “If I'm gonna be famous for somethin'/I wanna be famous for lovin' you/If I'm gonna be known around the world/I wanna because of you, girl” Mason Ramsey, “Famous” It’s been quite the rush to stardom for the 11-year-old, who appeared on The Ellen Show and performed at Coachella earlier this month. “I’d been to Nashville a few times before, but never thought something like this would happen. It’s a dream to sign with Atlantic and Big Loud.” Mason Ramsey “I loved recording ‘Famous’ and can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala. (Janna Karel Las Vegas review-Journal)
"Hamilton" Fans Line Up Overnight At Smith Center To Get Tickets
"Hamilton" fans line up overnight at Smith Center to get tickets. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 concerts to see in Las Vegas this week
You can visit the speakeasy in The Mob Museum's basement... if you know the password
6 new foods hitting movie theaters in 2018
Lip Smacking Foodie Tours takes you where the locals go
Donald Contursi talks about Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, which offers walking tours of restaurants on and off Las Vegas Boulevard with food samples and tidbits of history about the places they visit.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl!
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl! The 45-year-old actor posted an adorable photo on Instagram, celebrating his newborn baby girl, Tiana Gia Johnson. Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram This is Johnson’s second daughter with his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian. His oldest daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson, came from his previous marriage. Johnson and Hashian first announced they were expecting another child back in January. Congratulations!!
Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend Car Show celebrates 21st year
The Stray Cats, Jerry Lee Lewis, Duane Eddy, Elvira and Mitch Polzak make appearances the 21st Annual Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend car show at the Orleans hotel and casino on Saturday, April 21, 2018.
This "Alice in Wonderland" cocktail changes colors and flavors while you sip
Take a tour of The Underground at The Mob Museum
Prince death investigation coming to an end
Prosecutors in Minnesota plan an announcement Thursday on the two-year investigation into Prince's death from a drug overdose Prince was 57 when he was found alone and unresponsive in an elevator at his Paisley Park estate on April 21, 2016. An autopsy found he died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl. Search warrants unsealed about a year after Prince died showed that authorities searched his home, cellphone records of associates and his email accounts to try to determine how he got the drug. The county attorney has scheduled a morning announcement at which time charges could be filed.
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Big Bounce America visits North Las Vegas
Billing itself as "the biggest bounce house in the world," Big Bounce America visits Craig Ranch Regional Park in Las Vegas.
David Copperfield in court after man injured during magic trick
The attorney for a British man who is suing illusionist David Copperfield said his client suffered serious injuries after being called on stage during Copperfield's show at MGM Grand.
Disneyland debuts new foods for Pixar Fest on Friday
Pixar Fest takes place ahead of California Adventure’s Pixar Pier expansion. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sneak Peek at New Decorations, Merch and Parade for Disneyland's Pixar Fest
Las Vegas Philharmonic celebrates 20th anniversary season
Orchestra’s 2018-19 season features premiere, more (Carol Cling/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Las Vegas' newest bar is a reggae lounge
Jammyland serves island-inspired cocktails. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 things connecting Las Vegas and Marilyn Monroe
1. Marilyn Monroe, known then as Norma Jeane, obtained her first divorce in Las Vegas at the age of 20 on September 13, 1946. 2. According to some biographers, Monroe lived at 604 S. 3rd Street for four months during the summer of 1946. The house has since been torn down and is now the site of a parking lot. 3. In 1954, Monroe almost married Joe DiMaggio in Las Vegas but the wedding was called off last minute. The wedding was to be held at the Hotel El Rancho Vegas which was located on the southwest corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. 4. Las Vegas has at least one road dedicated to the star. Marilyn Monroe Avenue is located in east Las Vegas and intersects with Betty Davis Street and Cary Grant Court. 5. There are currently more than 20 Marilyn Monroe impersonators for hire in the Las Vegas Valley.
This boozy milkshake is big enough to share with seven of your best friends
Fiddlestix makes an "8 Man Milkshake" that's packed with alcohol. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five Chris Stapleton songs you need to hear
D. Michael Evola opened E-String to make New York style pizza
More in Food
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Food Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like