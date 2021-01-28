15 date ideas to please just about any valentine

Whether your valentine is a thrill seeker, dog lover, bird-watcher, stargazer, movie lover … or maybe just a little bitter … we have a date idea for you.

If you’re planning to make a big splash for Valentine’s Day — or any kind of splash, really — it’s time to start paddling, because VDay is just two weeks away. Luckily, we’ve got suggestions for outdoorsy fans, sports lovers, the budget-minded, thrill seekers, romantics — and even the broken-hearted.

Hopeless romantics: Dine at The Eiffel Tower Restaurant at Paris Las Vegas. When you reserve — now — ask for a table overlooking the Fountains of Bellagio. It doesn’t get more romantic than that. eiffeltowerrestaurant.com, bellagio.mgmresorts.com

History buffs: Tour the Mob Museum at 300 Stewart Ave. ($16.95 general admission, $28.95 with distillery tour and tasting), then pop down to The Underground speakeasy to wash down all that history with a Bathtub Fizz, The Marlow or The Bee’s Knees. themobmuseum.org

Nature lovers: Ride bikes or hike along the scenic loop at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area ($5 per person; timed reservations required only for motorized vehicles), and afterward head to Cottonwood Station Eatery in Blue Diamond for a veggie fritatta, house-made muffins, a pesto chicken panini, a pancetta fig pizza or bread pudding with vanilla ice cream. redrockcanyonlv.org, cottonwoodstationeatery.com

Thrill seekers: Head straight to the Strat to ride the Big Shot, X-Treme or aptly named Insanity ($29 and up, depending on day and number of rides) or take a leap off the SkyJump ($129.99). Top that off with dinner or drinks in the SkyPod, if you have the stomach for it. thestrat.com

Sports lovers: Make haste for Circa’s Stadium Swim, where you can lounge by one of six pools while catching the action on the 40-foot-tall screen, or stop downstairs in the sportsbook to take in some of the nine NBA games and two NHL games (including the Golden Knights at home) playing on Feb. 14. After working up an appetite rooting for your team, grab a super-sized sandwich at Saginaw’s Delicatessen. Reuben, brisket or fried bologna, anyone? circalasvegas.com

Hockey fans: If you’re craving a seat closer to the ice, glide on over to City National Arena in Downtown Summerlin, where a youth hockey game might be underway, or at least a practice. Stop in to the MTO Cafe for steak and eggs, a breakfast taco, The Fat Elvis, a Quinoa Crunch salad or a Hangover Burger. citynationalarena.com, mtocafe.com

Bird watchers: Bring binoculars along on a hike through the Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve, 350 E. Galleria Drive, which sits on 140 acres, and is home to desert birds and is a stopover for thousands of migratory waterfowl. Just a short ride away at 109 S. Water St., refill your tank at Biscuits and Bourbon with Cinnamon French Toast, a Biscuit Cup, a Skillet Bennie with pork belly and fried green tomatoes, Apple Brined Chicken or St. Louis Ribs, washed down with a Strawberry Tequila Smash, a Bourbon Bacon Bloody, or maybe a Mint Julep. cityofhenderson.com, bandbonwater.com

Stargazers: Set your sights on Rhyolite, where the ghost town guarantees the darkness conducive to spotting stars. Stop in for some Rib Tips, pulled pork, a burger, or a Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage at Smokin’ J’s Barbecue in Beatty. travelnevada.com, Smokin J’s at 775-553-5160

Movie lovers: Pick up a Grandma Style Square Pie or vegan pizza and a Kale Caesar Salad from Good Pie, 1212 S. Main St., and catch a flick at West Wind Las Vegas Drive-In, 4150 W. Carey Ave. ($8 or $5.50 on Tuesdays, $2 for ages 5-11). goodpie.com, westwinddi.com

Mountain lovers: Hike some of the more than 60 miles of maintained trails on Mount Charleston (be sure to check weather conditions first) and get lunch, dinner or drinks at the Mount Charleston Lodge, where offerings include a Mediterranean Platter, a Giant Bavarian Pretzel, Fried Buffalo Cauliflower, grilled Mahi Mahi, elk or buffalo burgers and corned beef hash and eggs. gomtcharleston.com, mtcharlestonlodge.com

Budget-minded: Pick up Sandwich Cubanos or black beans and rice from the Havana Grill Cuban Restaurant, 8878 S. Eastern Ave., and head over to Sunset Park for a picnic, 2601 E. Sunset Road. havanagrill.us, clarkcountynv.gov

Lake lovers: Fortify yourselves with a Godfather Omelet or Broccoli Scramble at The Coffee Cup at 512 Nevada Highway in Boulder City, followed by a relaxing Hoover Dam Sightseeing Cruise with Lake Mead Cruises, 490 Horsepower Cove Road ($35, $17 for children). worldfamouscoffeecup.com, lakemeadcruises.com

Chocolate lovers: View some of the 300 species of plants on a stroll through the 3-acre Botanical Cactus Garden next to the Ethel M Chocolate Factory at 2 Cactus Garden Drive in Henderson and then partake of a Signature Chocolate Tasting Experience ($20) or just take a walk through the free, self-guided viewing aisle. ethelm.com

Dog lovers: Take family members of the canine persuasion to the 5-acre Bark Park at Heritage Park in Henderson, 350 S. Racetrack Road, which has separate fenced areas for large breeds and small, an agility course, a walking trail, a huge puppy statue for kids to climb and drinking stations for dogs and humans (doggie splash pads are closed until May 1). Then take your four-legged friends to the patio at Juan’s Flaming Fajitas, where you can pick your own ingredients for the guacamole made tableside, snack on Jaun’s Sampler, dig in to a Shrimp Ceviche Salad or tuck into a tamale. 16 S. Water St. juansflamingfajitasandcantina.com

For the broken-hearted, recently divorced or couples with anger issues: The “upscale” Dueling Axes at Area15 provides a coach, has private throwing lanes and promises not to pair you with strangers. Get drinks there, or drinks and food elsewhere at Area15, or stop in to Rocket Fizz and ride that sugar high all the way home. duelingaxeslasvegas.com, area15.com

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter. Review-Journal sports editor Bill Bradley and staff writer Jason Bracelin contributed to this report.