16 National Taco Day deals and specials in Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2018 - 12:48 pm
 

Happy National Taco Day.

Whether you prefer street tacos, fast-food tacos or pizza tacos, celebrate with deals and specials at these Las Vegas Valley locations.

All specials are valid on Thursday only and at all Southern Nevada locations unless otherwise noted.

Bomb Tacos: Get five tacos for $10 all day. Tacos include chicken, pastor and asada.

Bruno’s Tacos: Get chicken, carnitas and chorizo tacos for $2.95 and vegetarian tacos for $2.

Chronic Taco: Get a free taco by knowing the code word announced on Chronic Taco’s Instagram page, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Del Taco: Use this printable coupon to get one free shredded beef taco when you buy one.

El Dorado Cantina: Get $2 street tacos or take home a $20 taco platter all day.

El Pollo Loco: Get a free chicken taco al carbon with coupon and any purchase.

Giordano’s: Giordano’s two Las Vegas locations are launching the street taco pizza today. The pizza is guacamole and salsa topped with barbacoa-style beef, Giordano’s signature mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo and queso fresco on crispy extra-thin crust. In celebration of the launch, both locations are offering half-off margaritas when guests order the new Street Taco Pizza today.

Moe’s: Loyalty program members can get a buy-two-get-one-free deal on tacos. Download the app to participate.

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina: Get all the seasoned ground beef or chicken tinga tacos you want for $8.99 all day. Also, get 15 percent off all catering orders of Taco Buffets totaling $200 or more.

Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant: Pancho’s will host a 3rd birthday celebration in its hacienda-style cantina with happy hour offerings 2–7 p.m., as well as $3 tacos available 5-9 p.m. Tacos priced at $3 each include shredded beef, shredded chicken or ground beef, each topped with diced tomatoes, lettuce and shredded cheese and served in a crispy taco shell.

Postmates: Postmates will waive delivery fees on tacos through Sunday with the code TACOLIFE.

PT’s Taverns: PT’s Pub, PT’s Gold, PT’s Ranch, PT’s Brewing Company, Sean Patrick’s, Sierra Gold and SG Bar will offer $1 tacos all day. PT’s tacos are made with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken wrapped in a corn tortilla, topped with diced onions, salsa and cilantro.

Rubio’s: Get one free Original Fish Taco with any beverage purchase.

Sharky’s Modern Mexican Kitchen: Get a free Baja-style wild Alaskan pollock taco with any purchase.

Taco Bell: The $5 National Taco Day gift set is back.

Tacotarian: Celebrate with $1.99 vegetarian tacos. Try new tacos including the chicken milanesa taco with crunchy Gardein chicken tender on a flour tortilla with lettuce, chili mayo, pico de gallo guacamole and queso fresco, and hibiscus flower tacos made with sautéed Jamaica flowers with pineapple, salsa verde, pico de gallo and queso fresco.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.

