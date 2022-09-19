73°F
1st Beans & Brews Coffee House to launch in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2022 - 7:33 am
 
The menu at the first Las Vegas location of Beans & Brews Coffee House, scheduled for the first quarter of 2023, includes high-altitude roasted coffees, sandwiches and breakfast items. (Beans & Brews)

They’ve gone from barista to boss.

In high school, brothers Justin and Tony Williams worked for Beans & Brews Coffee House. They dreamed of opening a coffee spot of their own.

A decade later, in April, they debuted a Beans & Brews franchise location in West Haven, Utah. Now, they’ve inked a deal to bring three shops to Las Vegas. The first store is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2023 at 4438 N. Rancho Drive.

“I remember working at Beans & Brews and asking the owner at the time how to open a store when I worked there,” Tony Williams said. “The brand’s commitment to providing communities a place to come together and create memories over a cup of coffee inspires us, and we are thrilled to be able to be a part of it.”

Beans & Brews was founded in 1994 in Salt Lake City. The brand roasts its coffee at 4,400 feet above sea level in the city at the lowest possible temperature for the least possible amount of time. At high altitude, there’s less air pressure, which means cooking is quicker. A quicker cook develops the flavor compounds in coffee beans and avoids scorching.

Besides high-altitude roasted coffees, the Beans & Brews menu offers teas, energy drinks, sodas, breakfast foods and sandwiches, as well as dairy substitutions, meat-free items and plant-based products.

Beans & Brews Coffeehouse has nearly 70 locations across four states, with 30 more locations in development.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.

