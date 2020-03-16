2 area farmers markets temporarily suspended

Fresh52 markets off until further notice; events under Las Vegas Farmers Market umbrella still on as of Monday.

Fresh fruit and vegetables await customers at Rod's Produce Market within the Las Vegas Farmer's Market at Bruce Trent Park on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Local farmers markets are among those businesses adjusting to concerns about coronavirus.

Carrie Hogan, founder and market manger of Fresh52 markets, said Monday that markets at Sansone Park Place on Eastern Avenue and the Inspirada community are suspended until further notice.

Las Vegas Farmers Market, meanwhile, announced on its Facebook page that events Wednesday through Saturday will continue for now, with Sunday events at the Silverton canceled until further notice.