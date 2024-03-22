2 downtown Las Vegas restaurants suffer bewildering break-ins

One break-in netted only $10. The other attacked a place that employs people with disabilities.

A screenshot from security video shows a person who broke into Tacotarian in downtown Las Vegas. (@eattacotarian/Instagram)

Tacos from Tacotarian, whose downtown Las Vegas location suffered a break-in on March 20, 2024, according to an Instagram account that covers downtown. (Tacotarian)

Snacks and drinks from Dig It Coffee Co., whose shop in downtown Las Vegas suffered a break-in on March 20, 2024, according to an Instagram account that covers downtown. (Dig It Coffee Co.)

A downtown Las Vegas restaurant and a coffee house suffered bewildering break-ins Wednesday, according to an Instagram post from the @dtlv account that covers downtown.

The post, made late Thursday, says “@eattacotarian, one of the most popular restaurants in the Arts District, one that’s played a pivotal role in bringing foot traffic to the area (and led a charge during the pandemic to help small restaurants by challenging Uber Eats and DoorDash’s price-gouging fees), had their door smashed and POS system stolen for a total of $3,500 in damages. The bum-a— burglar’s come up? A measly $10.53.”

The post adds that “@digitcoffeeco, a mission-based coffee shop that employs adults with disabilities, had a similar experience, suffering $2,000 in damages. The burglar didn’t get a penny because, as the sign on the door says, Dig It is a cashless business. You’ve gotta be a real scumbag to hurt a business that does nothing but spread kindness and positivity.”

Tacotarian, a plant-based Mexican restaurant known for its tacos, has grown to four stores in Las Vegas and one in San Diego since its founding here in August 2018. The downtown restaurant is at 1130 S. Casino Center Blvd., Suite 170.

Dig It Coffee Co., 1300 S. Casino Center Blvd., Suite 110, began as vocational assistance. It expanded with pop-up shops and event catering. In September 2022, the shop opened its bricks-and-mortar location in the Arts District.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has reached out to both establishments for comment on the break-ins.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JLWTaste on Instagram and @ItsJLW on X.