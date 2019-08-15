2 Las Vegas spots where you’ll find flaming fajitas

Put a spark in your National Fajita Day on Sunday with two outposts of Juan’s, which flames its specialty dish at your table.

If you want to celebrate National Fajita Day Sunday with a bang — or at least a burst of flame — you might consider Juan’s Flaming Fajitas & Cantina, with locations on both sides of the valley at 16 S. Water St. in Henderson and 9640 W. Tropicana Ave., near Grand Canyon Drive.

In addition to the usual steak and chicken fajitas, Juan’s also offers shrimp and pork (and a vegetarian option) for one or two people, singly and in combinations. Melted Monterey jack cheese, nopales and/or shredded lettuce and diced tomato are optional; sopa de fideo, rice and beans or steamed vegetables plus sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and flour or corn tortillas or romaine wraps are included.

The choice of meat (or meats, or the vegetarian version) with onions and bell peppers are grilled in the kitchen, piled onto a cast-iron plate for plenty of sizzle and then taken to the table on one of Juan’s custom-made stands, where they’re flamed with a flourish.

If you’d rather celebrate National Fajita Day with other Mexican favorites such as tacos or enchiladas, those are on Juan’s menu, too, but you’ll have to pass on the flames.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.