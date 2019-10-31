2 more restaurants set for The You complex across from UNLV

The restaurants are on the ground floor of the 125-unit building of furnished apartments with a rooftop pool, concierge services and a UNLV Police headquarters.

A new apartment complex near UNLV called "The You'' photographed on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Two more restaurants have been announced for The You at University Gateway, a new housing and retail complex on Maryland Parkway across from UNLV.

Pizza Forte, from longtime local restaurateurs the Ferraro family, and Sushi Joe’s, from chef Joe Richardson, have been added to a lineup that also includes Peet’s Coffee, Crumbl Cookies, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches and Roberto’s Taco Shop. Peet’s opens Monday; the opening dates for the others are not certain.

The restaurants are on the ground floor of the 125-unit building of furnished apartments with a rooftop pool, concierge services and a UNLV Police headquarters. The first tenant moved in in late summer.

