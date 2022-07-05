2 new restaurants to open at Downtown Grand

The Downtown Grand continues to expand its footprint and help revitalize Third Street with two restaurants set to debut this year or in early 2023.

Two new restaurants are coming to the Downtown Grand: Hot N Juicy Crawfish and Yama Sushi. (Downtown Grand)

The Downtown Grand continues to expand its footprint — and help revitalize Third Street — with two new restaurants, one set to debut this year and the other either this year or in early 2023.

Hot N Juicy Crawfish, known for its Cajun dishes, will open its fifth Nevada location in September, bringing the spicy to nearly 9,000 square feet on the corner of Third and Stewart Avenue, across from the Mob Museum.

The menu features seafood by the pound — shrimp, crawfish, clams, mussels, blue crab, king and snow crab legs, Dungeness crab and lobster — with choice of seasoning and spice level. Riding sidecar to the seafood: oysters on the half shell, calamari, mozzarella sticks, potato fries, chicken wings, pork skins and more.

Hot N Juicy Crawfish will be open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays.

Yama Sushi will bring its fourth Las Vegas location to the Downtown Grand sometime in winter of 2022-23, occupying nearly 7,000 square feet at Third and Ogden Avenue. The à la carte or all-you-can-enjoy menu variously offers nigiri, specialty rolls, hand rolls and cut rolls, plus soups, salads and desserts.

Yama Sushi will be open 11 a.m. to midnight daily.

Among the Downtown Grand’s other food and drink spots are Freedom Beat, which combines American standards with live music, and Triple George Grill, home to steaks and chops and signature dishes like bison osso buco and cioppino stuffed with seven seafoods.

