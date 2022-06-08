101°F
2 restaurants from celebrated chef David Chang close on the Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 8, 2022 - 1:12 pm
 
Chef David Chang's Majordomo Meat & Fish and Moon Palace have closed (Gabriele Stabile)
Two restaurants from celebrated chef David Chang have closed on the Las Vegas Strip.

The higher-profile Majordomo Meat & Fish, in The Venetian, shuttered on June 6. Moon Palace, in Palazzo, also shut down. The closings were first reported by the Vital Vegas column at Casino.org.

Majordomo announced both closings on Instagram on June 7. No reasons were given for the closings, although the Vital Vegas column noted Chang’s famous temper and the possibility that food and drink offerings might be under review after the recent purchase of the properties (that theory makes F&B sense).

For staff from the restaurants now looking for work, Spiegelworld is hiring.

In Las Vegas, Chang still has his flagship Momofuku and his Bang Bar at The Cosmopolitan.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com or follow him @ItsJLW on Twitter.

