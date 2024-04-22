2 Vegas bars among best in US in global cocktail contest

One of the bars lies in a sleek Strip hotel, the other off Strip in a longtime locals favorite.

Tales of the Cocktail Foundation, presenter of a leading global cocktail competition and a top global cocktail conference, has announced its regional top 10 honorees in the 2024 Spirited Awards. The awards celebrate people, products, establishments and media who inspire the worldwide cocktail community.

The Ski Lodge at Superfrico in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas received a nod in the Best U.S. Hotel Bar category for the West region. Cleaver restaurant, 3900 Paradise Road, was recognized in the Best U.S. Restaurant Bar category for the West Region. Visit talesofthecocktail.org.

Ellen Doren and Bulat Nasybulin have owned Bites of Europe, 10040 W. Cheyenne Ave., Suite 150, for a bit more than six months. The two chefs, who have cooked in 40 countries combined, according to a note from Doren, refreshed the restaurant interior and launched a new menu with dishes such as patatas bravas, Norwegian smoked salmon deviled eggs, chicken schnitzel and salmon Provençale. Visit bitesofeurope.net.

La Neta Cocina y Lounge, 1770 Festival Plaza Drive, Suite, 200, Downtown Summerlin, recently announced the appointment of Gabriel Jauregui as executive chef and Tim Henderson as corporate chef. The appointments come as La Neta debuts an extensively renovated lounge and new starters, large-format dishes serving two to four, and craft cocktails. Visit lanetacocina.com/las-vegas.

Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos, the Vegas-born, family-owned group of Mexican restaurants, is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2024. The milestone comes as a seventh Frijoles & Frescas is planned to debut in May at 8860 S. Durango Drive, at West Pebble Road, in the southwest. Besides its restaurant menu of tacos, burritos, quesadillas, seafood and sides, Frijoles & Frescas offers multiple catering options. Visit frijolesandfrescas.com.

Kumi Japanese Restaurant & Bar in Mandalay Bay is presenting a pairing for spring, the season of cherry blossoms. The special features a choice of Toki Whisky Highball or Roku Gin G&T paired with a Cherry Blossom Roll featuring spicy kanikama crab salad, avocado, cucumber, yuzu yogurt and fried onions. Cost: $40.

Spiedini Fiamma Italian Bistro in JW Marriott Las Vegas has introduced a new menu. Among the selections are fiori di zucca crisp squash blossoms ($15), Italian meat lovers pizza ($22), lobster fra diavolo with house pasta ($33), porcini-crusted salmon ($29) and chili-crusted short ribs ($36).

