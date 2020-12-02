24 Karat Burger back; Cosmo announces switch in restaurants

Ike's cookie sandwich. (Ike's Love & Sandwiches)

24 Karat Burger at Slater's 50/50. (Slater's 50/50)

Peppermint mocha shake at Slater's 50/50. (Slater's 50/50)

25 Karat Burger is back

Talk about a gold standard: Slater’s 50/50 is bringing back its 24 Karat Burger through the end of the month. The burger with holiday-worthy bling starts with a half-pound wagyu patty topped with 24-karat-gold-dusted “billionaire” bacon, truffle cheese, arugula and bacon jam on a 24-karat-gold-dusted brioche bun. And at $24, you don’t have to be a billionaire to try it. Slater’s, which is at 467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., also has introduced a peppermint mocha shake topped with whipped cream, crushed candy canes, a fudge brownie and peppermint bark. It’s $10.99.

Pok Pok Wing leaving …

If you’re looking for a taste of Pok Pok Wing, you’ll need to get to The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas quickly. Sunday will be the restaurant’s last day on the north end of Block 16 Urban Food Hall. The company announced its departure from Las Vegas in a tweet that explained the local outpost “was a licensed deal that had an end date.” The news comes less than five weeks after Pok Pok founder Andy Ricker announced on Instagram that he was closing all of his Portland outposts and moving permanently to Thailand with his wife and cat.

… and Bang Bar coming

Pok Pok is scheduled to be replaced in the spring by Bang Bar from Momofuku and David Chang. Bang Bar specializes in spit-roasted meats wrapped in bang bread, a Korean flatbread. Favorites on the menu of the original in New York include The U Wrap, in which the bread is rolled around either spicy pork, chicken or spicy eggplant, and unique-to-Las Vegas variations are planned. Chang also has a Momofuku at the Cosmopolitan.

Ike’s to celebrate cookie day

In honor of National Cookie Day Friday, Ike’s Love and Sandwiches at 4700 N. Maryland Parkway and inside Fabulous Freddy’s at 4350 S. Durango Drive are offering their cookie sandwich for $5. It’s made with a salted caramel cookie, Nutella and marshmallow spread between pieces of Ike’s Dutch crunch bread. The company also is offering $5 off orders through its app of $20 or more every Wednesday, pickup or delivery.

Brunch is on at The Goodwich

The Goodwich at 900 Las Vegas Blvd. South now serves brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. Among the menu offerings: The Prosciutto Happiness, which is prosciutto, scrambled egg, shredded Parmesan and arugula pesto on a croissant, $10, and Let’s Get Croque, Sugardale ham with Gruyere, whole-grain mustard and a sunny-side egg on white bread, $9. thegoodwich.com

Food Network winner leaves

“Vegas Chef Prize Fight” winner Lamar Moore has left Bugsy & Meyer’s Steakhouse at the Flamingo, he announced on his Instagram account. In a September Q&A on a Caesars Entertainment blog, Moore said he was particularly impressed with the late-night dining scene in Las Vegas: “To be able to go to a restaurant or a space and be able to sit down (for) dinner as if dining in a restaurant at 5 p.m. … I think it’s amazing.”

Human Bean opens in Henderson

The Human Bean has opened a drive-thru at 77 E. Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson, serving specialty coffee and other beverages. Hours are 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays. During happy hour from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, all drinks are 50 percent off. Call 702-476-3078 or visit thehumanbean.com.

Free tamales!

Del Taco is celebrating Tamaledays, and on Friday you can get a free tamale with any purchase. Use the coupon in the Del Taco app.

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter. Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter and Instagram.